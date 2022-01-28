Vinton County coach Matt Combs knew the importance of Friday's league game at Athens High School.
McAfee Gymnasium is one of the few places inside the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division that has proven to be difficult to win at consistently.
Combs wore a look of happiness and relief after the Vikings emerged as 46-32 winners against Athens in a defensive slugfest.
"You never get a night off in this league," Combs said. "I think the key to winning it is don't trip up somewhere. Usually that will be on the road. This game had me worried for a long time, so I'm thankful to get out of here with a win."
The Bulldogs are the three-time defending Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division champions. The Vikings (11-5, 6-1 TVC-Ohio) are in position to win the crown away in the second half of the season.
Friday's result, the Vikings' first win at Athens since Jan. 9, 2018, keeps them ahead of Meigs and Alexander in the league race.
Vinton County beat Athens (3-12, 2-5 TVC-Ohio) for the second time this season thanks in large part to its defense.
The Vikings trailed 12-5 after one quarter, then outscored the Bulldogs 41-20 the rest of the way.
"I think we just committed to the defensive end," Combs said. "That first quarter, we ended the quarter bad defensively. I think they scored six points in the last minute, minute and a half. We just made a commitment to try and just play defense."
Athens had the start it wanted, as it led 17-8 after Levi Neal scored on a drive in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs were just 5 of 21 from the field in the second half. Neal, who scored eight first-half points, was unable to play in the second half due to an injury.
"We just couldn't score the basketball," Athens coach Mickey Cozart said. "It's been an Achilles for us a lot this year. There are games where we started scoring, then tonight we weren't scoring very well. It's just one of those deals."
Vinton County senior Eli Radabaugh helped spur the comeback. The Vikings still trailed 21-15 early in the third quarter after Derrick Welsh scored inside.
The Vikings rattled off six points in a row to force a 21-21 tie. When Athens answered with Welsh's three-point play, Radabaugh and the Vikings had a response.
Radabaugh got a steal and score on a fastbreak, then he assisted on Braylon Damron's 3-pointer that put the Vikings ahead for good, 26-24.
Radabaugh led the Vikings with an overall solid game, scoring 18 points on 8 of 14 shooting. He added six assists, five steals and five rebounds.
Radabaugh scored eight points in the third quarter, his baseline jumper at the buzzer giving the Vikings a 32-26 lead.
"He's been huge for us all year," Combs said. "He was a kid that maybe last year didn't quite have the season he was hoping to, but he's really had a good senior year. He's been big for us just about every game."
Radabaugh assisted on another Damron 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, giving Vinton County a 37-28 lead with 6:39 to play.
The Vikings were on a 22-7 run at that point to take control.
"We felt pretty good about ourselves at halftime," Cozart said. "Then you come out and play like that to start a quarter. It's never a good thing. You have to start quarters well and you have to end quarters well."
Radabaugh's 3-pointer lifted the Vikings to a 40-30 edge with 5:07 remaining.
The Bulldogs were held to two points over the final 5:37 of the game, as the Vikings slowly pulled away.
"Luckily defensively we did enough to not let them score," Combs said. "Forty-six points is not what we've been scoring, but then again if you look at Athens, they don't give up 50s a whole lot."
Damron had 12 points on four made 3-pointers for Vinton County, while Zayne Karr had six points and seven rebounds. Ashton Allman added six points.
Welsh led Athens with nine points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots. Combs said that Welsh was the first player all year to get Asa Davidson, the Vikings' 6-foot-6 senior, in foul trouble.
"He was making it hard on us," Combs said. "He was hard to guard. He's been good for them."
Nathan Shadik also had eight points for Athens, which is scheduled to travel to River Valley on Saturday in a makeup game.
The Vikings' last TVC-Ohio title came in 2018, which not coincidently was the last season they won at Athens.
The league race has been unpredictable all season. Combs said whichever team can avoid being upset, especially on the road, might be the team that eventually wins the league.
"If you look at this league, everybody is beating everybody," he said. "It's been a crazy league."
Vinton County 46, Athens 32
Vinton County;5;10;17;14;—;46
Athens;12;7;7;6;—;32
VINTON COUNTY 46 (11-5, 6-1 TVC-Ohio)
Zayne Karr 3 0-0 6, Eli Radabaugh 8 0-0 18, Braylon Damron 4 0-0 12, Asa Davidson 2 0-0 4, Ashton Allman 2 2-2 6, Luke Bledsoe 0 0-0 0, Braydn Cain 0 0-0 0, Jack Davidson 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 19 2-2 46; 3-point field goals: 6 (Damron 4, Radabaugh 2)
ATHENS 32 (3-12, 2-5 TVC-Ohio)
Nathan Shadik 3 1-1 8, Landon Wheatley 1 2-2 4, Derrick Welsh 4 1-3 9, Luke Brandes 0 0-1 0, Levi Neal 3 0-0 8, Sam Goldsberry 0 0-0 0, Clay Boeninger 1 0-0 3, Jake Goldsberry 0 0-0 0, Kieran Murphy 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 12 4-7 32; 3-point field goals: 4 (Neal 2, Shadik, Boeninger 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Vinton County 19-47 (.404), 3-point field goals 6-19 (.316), Athens 12-45 (.267), 3-point field goals 4-23 (.174); Free throws — Vinton County 2-2 (1.000), Athens 4-7 (.571); Rebounds — Vinton County 30 (Karr 7), Athens 32 (Welsh 12); Assists — Vinton County 8 (Radabaugh 6), Athens 5 (Wheatley 2); Blocks — Vinton County 3, Athens 5 (Welsh 4); Turnovers — Vinton County 9, Athens 17; Steals — Vinton County 8 (Radabaugh 5), Athens 3 (Boeninger 2); Team fouls — Vinton County 14, Athens 10; JV game — Vinton County 34, Athens 25.
