McARTHUR — Vinton County’s offensive linemen took a seat on the bench near the end of the fourth quarter on Friday, a well deserved break for a group that helped the Vikings topple the Athens Bulldogs.
Vinton County rushed for 488 yards, and sophomore Gabe Raschke scored five touchdowns, as the Vikings defeated Athens 50-21 in McArthur.
The Bulldogs led 21-12 in the second quarter, only to see the Vikings score the final 38 points behind a wishbone attack.
After having a week off because of a cancelation, the Vikings (3-1, 1-0 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division) came out and won the second half 32-0 to beat Athens for the second season in a row.
Sophomore James Swaim, senior Jarrett Wells, senior Bryant Brisker, sophomore Reagan Newsome and senior Braden Wellman helped pave the way up front all night, as the Vikings ran the ball 59 times.
“They’re good up front, that was it,” Athens coach Nathan White said. “I don’t mean this negatively, nothing fancy about the scheme. They just have tough kids that executed it well. They won the line of scrimmage on that side of the ball for sure.”
The Vikings came out in primarily a wishbone look for the first time this season, with Raschke and Zayne Karr serving as the main running backs.
Raschke had the night of his young football career, rushing for 235 yards on just 16 carries to go with his five touchdowns.
Karr added 169 yards on 21 carries, as the duo managed to get yards when the Vikings needed it.
“We hadn’t seen it,” White said of the offensive look. “It’s similar to another formation they run, same amount of guys back there essentially. Again, it wasn’t a scheme issue it was a Jimmy’s and Joe’s. They did a nice job physically against us.”
The Bulldogs (1-4, 1-1 TVC-Ohio) came out firing with big plays. Marcus Stevers ran the opening kickoff back 91 yards for a touchdown.
Landon Wheatley also connected with Levi Neal for a 69-yard touchdown in the first half, and Athens led 21-12 after a Luke Brandes 4-yard touchdown.
“It’s nice to come out playing well and hit some big plays,” White said. “Just never got the momentum going in the second half.”
Raschke had first-half touchdown runs that covered 33 and 40 yards. The Vikings pulled to within 21-18 at halftime thanks to Braylon Damron’s 1-yard run on a quarterback sneak.
Athens went into halftime with the lead, but Karr opened the third quarter with a play that would sum up the second half for both teams.
On the first play of the third quarter, it appeared Karr would be bottled up for a loss by the Athens defense. However, the senior was able to spin out of a tackle in the backfield, break another tackle attempt and eventually run 53 yards down to Athens’ 11-yard line.
Raschke scored three plays later from three yards out, and the Vikings never trailed again.
Vinton County led 26-21 after Karr’s 2-point run.
Vinton County’s next offensive drive covered 48 yards in just four plays, Raschke’s 30-yard touchdown and 2-point run giving the Vikings a 34-21 lead.
The Bulldogs also suffered a blow early in the third quarter when Brandes had to leave with an injury.
Without their tailback and facing a deficit, Athens faced a Vikings’ defense that came after Wheatley.
The Bulldogs finished with negative-six rushing yards after sacks were factored in. Wheatley completed 13 of 21 passes for 181 yards, with Neal catching five passes for 112 yards.
“It changes a lot, we became mostly pass,” White said. “He’s a huge part of our pass protection too. Both sides of the ball, Luke is a huge piece of what we do so losing him certainly wasn’t helpful.”
The Bulldogs weren’t able to slow the Vikings’ momentum, and eventually fell behind 42-21 after Raschke broke free around the left end, scoring from 59 yards away with just 10:00 left.
“The best defense against an offense that’s rolling some big plays is to have long, sustained drives like they did,” White said. “I really think that offensively they were able to keep us out of a rhythm on offense.”
The final touchdown came on Damron’s 21-yard run, and the Vikings led 50-21 after Kody Colley scored the 2-point conversion.
The Vikings only had 11 yards passing from Damron, but they didn’t need it the way the ground game was working. Damron added 28 yards rushing while Broc Moore had 31 yards on 10 carries as the wishbone fullback.
The Vikings will take their wishbone attack to Alexander next week, while Athens will travel to Logan in a non-league game.
The Bulldogs will have no choice but to put Friday’s game at Vinton County behind them and move on, White said.
“We’ve got to clear our minds (Saturday) after we watch tape and move on,” he said. “We’ll watch film tomorrow morning then move on.
“What happened tonight is going to have no effect on next Friday,” he added. “We just have to go again.”
Vinton County 50, Athens 21
Athens 14 7 0 0 — 50
Vinton County 6 12 16 16 — 50
A — Marcus Stevers, 91-yard kickoff return (Luke Brandes kick), 11:46, 1st
VC — Gabe Raschke, 33-yard run (kick failed), 10:36, 1st
A — Levi Neal, 69-yard pass from Landon Wheatley, 5:13, 1st
VC — Gabe Raschke, 40-yard run (run failed), 10:33, 2nd
A — Luke Brandes, 4-yard run (Luke Brandes kick), 7:46, 2nd
VC — Braylon Damron, 1-yard run (run failed), 4:15, 2nd
VC — Gabe Raschke, 3-yard run (Zayne Karr run), 10:19, 3rd
VC — Gabe Raschke, 30-yard run (Gabe Raschke run), 7:07, 3rd
VC — Gabe Raschke, 59-yard run (Broc Moore run), 10:00, 4th
VC — Braylon Damron, 21-yard run (Kody Colley run), 4:50, 4th
TEAM STATISTICS
A VC
First downs 9 22
Plays from scrimmage 45 62
Rushing (plys-yds) 23-(-6) 59-488
Passing yards 181 11
Total net yards 175 499
Passes (cmp-att-int) 13-22-0 1-3-0
Fumbles (no-lost) 3-1 1-0
Penalties (no-yds) 10-79 7-44
Punts (no-avg) 5-35.2 2-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Athens — Landon Wheatley 12-5, Luke Brandes 6-1 TD, Brady Wharton 3-(-1), Alex Pero 2-(-11); Vinton County — Gabe Raschke 16-235 5 TDs, Zayne Karr 21-169, Broc Moore 10-31, Braylon Damron 6-28 2 Tes, Clayton Lester 2-14, Kody Colley 3-13, Layne Danner 1-(-2).
PASSING
Athens — Landon Wheatley 13-21-0-181 TD, Kaiden Bycofski 0-1-0-0; Vinton County — Braylon Damron 1-3-0-11.
RECEIVING
Athens — Levi Neal 5-112 TD, Marcus Stevers 4-35, Alex Pero 3-28, Braxton Springer 1-6; Vinton County — Zayne Karr 1-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.