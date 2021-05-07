The last time the Vinton County Vikings played at Rannow Field, they saw the Athens Bulldogs win on a walk-off hit.
The Vikings made an unexpected return to Athens' home field on Thursday, and this time Vinton County returned the favor with a walk-off win.
Dawson Brown delivered the walk-off hit in Vinton County's 5-4 win.
The game was moved from McArthur to Athens, due to field conditions at Vinton County. Athens had won over the Vikings 2-1 on a walk-off hit by Landon Wheatley on April 16.
Athens scored three runs in the top of the third and once more run in the fourth to lead 4-0.
Vinton County started its comeback with three runs in the fifth, then tied the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the sixth before winning the game in the seventh.
The Vikings improve to 6-10 overall, and 5-5 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
The loss drops Athens to 12-7 overall, and closes outs its league record at 9-3.
The Bulldogs fall two games in the loss column behind Meigs in the TVC-Ohio standings. The Marauders are 8-1 in league play, and will clinch the league title outright with at least two wins in their final three league contests.
Carson Channell took the win in relief for Vinton County, pitching the final two innings. He didn't allow a run, hit or walk, striking out two.
Cameron Niese started and didn't allow a hit in four innings for Athens. He walked six and hit a batter, giving up two earned runs. He struck out eight.
Will Matters pitched the final 2 2-3 innings, giving up two hits and three runs, with two being earned. He walked three and struck out four.
Matters and Will Ginder each had two hits for Athens. Matters scored a run and drove in a run, while Ginder had an RBI.
Derrick Welsh had a single and run, while Shane McDade scored two runs. Peyton Gail had an RBI.
After hosting Logan on Friday, Athens travels to Marietta for a doubleheader on Saturday with the first pitch slated for 11 a.m.
