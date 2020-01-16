ALBANY — On a night when shots weren’t falling, the Vikings relied on the little things to carve out a tough road win against an old rival.
And fittingly enough, it was Vinton County’s smallest player who played the biggest role.
Senior guard Josie Ousley scored a game-high 18 points and added four steals as the Vikings secured a grind-it-out 40-33 win over Alexander. Vinton County (12-4, 7-1 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division) picked up their sixth straight win over the Spartans (10-5, 6-2 TVC-Ohio) and edged in front in the league race.
“Great senior. Great motor,” said VC head coach Rod Bentley, describing Ousely’s impact. “I love watching her, love coaching her.”
Ousley turned in the game’s most pivotal play with just under four minutes to go. Alexander had cut a seven-point deficit to just two, at 29-27, and had the ball coming out of a time out. But after Taylor Meadows’ jumper kicked long, the Vikings tracked down the rebound and got a running start.
Lacie Williams and Ousley executed a textbook 2-on-1 break, and Ousley finished it off for a 31-27 lead.
Vinton County followed up with 3-pointers on its next two possessions. Tegan Bartoe connected from the left corner, and then Williams hit from the right wing. The buckets gave the Vikings some needed breathing room, and a 37-31 lead with less than two minutes to go.
Before the back-to-back triples, the Vikings were 3 of 20 from 3-point range.
“It’s the basketball gods,” Bentley said. “They have to give us a little something here and there.”
It’s a sentiment likely echoed by Alexander head coach Jeff Grinstead. He’s still looking for his first win at Alexander against Vinton County, which is pursuing a third-straight outright TVC-Ohio title. His team will need help now to make a league championship a reality.
And the Spartans missed a chance to defend their home court on Thursday. Alexander sputtered offensively most of the night. For example, the Spartans scored their first 11 points in just 4:25 and led by six points early on.
But it took nearly 20 minutes of game time for Alexander to find its next 11 points. The Spartans had just nine combined points in the second and third quarters and trailed 27-20 entering the fourth.
Alexander had 21 turnovers, with 19 coming in the first three quarters.
“They’re a good team. They play hard defensively,” Grinstead said. “But we’re too one-sided right now offensively and we’ve got to figure out a way to stop turning the basketball over.”
Marlee Grinstead led Alexander with 15 points, and picked up a game-high six steals. She connected on 7 of 15 shots from the field. But, the rest of the Spartans hit just 8 of 28.
Forward Kara Meeks added eight points, but didn’t score in the second half and missed her final seven shots. Forward Erin Scurlock had six points, but just two in the first three quarters.
“We can’t win games against good teams relying on just one person. It’s not fair to (Marlee Grinstead) because we put all the pressure on her to score,” Jeff Grinstead said.
“It can’t be like that. We’ve got to figure that out.”
Marlee Grinstead opened the fourth with a flurry of forced turnovers, and a trio of spinning, off-balance drives to the rim for a 6-0 run. But with the game hanging in the balance, it was the Vikings who found the 50/50 balls and made winning plays.
It’s been an all too familiar story for Alexander.
“They’ve been a real thorn in our side the last three years. Feels like half our losses have come to them. That’s hard to swallow,” Jeff Grinstead said.
Vinton County still has a game left with Nelsonville-York, which like VC have just one league loss, but Bentley said the Vikings’ focus in on the postseason.
“We feel we’re going to win this league,” he said. “We just want to get ready for the district and the tournament now and go from there.”
Vinton County will host Jackson in a non-league bout on Tuesday, then returns to league play on Thursday against Athens.
Alexander, meanwhile, will have a trio of games in the next week. The Spartans had a tough non-league matchup on Saturday against South Charleston, then will play Monday in a non-league game at Warren. Alexander returns to the TVC-Ohio with a road game at Meigs on Thursday.
Vinton County 40, Alexander 33
Vinton County;9;12;6;13;—;40
Alexander;11;4;5;13;—;33
VINTON COUNTY 40 (12-4, 7-1 TVC-Ohio)
Zoey Kiefer 0 0-0 0, Myriah Davis 0 0-0 0, Josie Ousley 8 1-2 18, Tegan Bartoe 2 0-0 5, Morgan Bentley 1 0-1 2, Lacie Williams 2 0-0 6, Cameron Zinn 2 2-2 6, Rylee Ousley 1 0-0 3; TOTALS 16 3-5 40; 3-point field goals — Five (Williams 2, J. Ousley 1, Bartoe 1, R. Ousley 1).
ALEXANDER 33 (10-5, 6-2 TVC-Ohio)
Jadyn Mace 0 0-0 0, Emma Brooks 0 0-0 0, Hope Richardson 0 0-0 0, Taylor Meadows 1 1-2 4, Erin Scurlock 3 0-0 6, Kara Meeks 4 0-0 8, Marlee Grinstead 7 0-0 15; TOTALS 15 1-2 33; 3-point field goals — Two (Meadows 1, Grinstead 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Vinton County 16-57 (.281), 3-point 5-22 (.227); Alexander 15-43 (.349), 3-point 2-12 (.167); Free throws — Vinton County 3-5 (.600), Alexander 1-2 (.500); Rebounds — Vinton County 39 (Zinn 11), Alexander 28 (Scurlock 6); Assists — Vinton County 9 (Zinn 3), Alexander 3 (Meadows 2); Steals — Vinton County 11 (J. Ousley 4), Alexander 10 (Grinstead 6); Blocks — Vinton County 4 (Bartoe 2), Alexander 3 (Meeks 2); Turnovers — Vinton County 15, Alexander 21; Team fouls — Vinton County 9, Alexander 15; JV Score — Vinton County 35, Alexander 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.