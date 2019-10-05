ALBANY — Coming into Friday's Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division game, both the Vinton County Vikings and the Alexander Spartans faced a gut check.
Both came off tough conference losses at home, filled with missed opportunities a week ago.
The Vikings were especially prone to an emotional hangover, as they came within inches of what would have been an upset of Athens. Yet, it was the Vikings who collected themselves, asserted their identity, and controlled the game, as they churned their way to a 28-7 win over the Spartans.
Both teams started the game featuring their rushing attack, but could not initially sustain drives. Neither team could sustain a lengthy drive until the start of the second quarter, when Vikings slot back Zack Radabaugh broke containment and raced for a 48 yard touchdown.
The Spartans (3-3, 0-3 TVC-Ohio) had to answer. They fell just short.
Starting at their own 19-yard line, the Spartans engineered one of their trademark methodical marches down the field. Cole Holland started off with a 19 yard burst. Senior quarterback Kaleb Easley flashed his dual threat skills, running and passing throughout the drive. After a 17-play drive, they were set up quite nicely inside the Vikings one yard line … until Vikings cornerback Elijah Williams read Easley’s pass perfectly and intercepted the ball in the end zone.
Williams’ play impressed the Spartans head coach, who praised him after the game.
“Williams made two really good plays that would have been touchdowns,” said Spartans head coach Earich Dean. “He did what you’re taught to do — he got his long hand in there and knocked it out. There are a couple of touchdowns he saved for Vinton County.”
This turnover allowed the Vikings (3-3, 2-1 TVC-Ohio) to slow things down, grind things out, and get to the locker room ahead 7-0.
The Spartans had to start the second half playing from behind, which allowed the Vikings defense to pin its ears back and pressure Easley. Playing from behind, he was forced to throw early and often. On the second play of the second half, Easley threw his second interception.
“Kaleb got the plays he could get,” said coach Dean. “He avoided a lot of rush, and he was always looking down field. If there was a play to be made, he made it.”
That said, once the Vikings got their lead, they maintained control. Seven plays after the interception, Vikings quarterback Braylon Damron plunged in for a one yard touchdown. On their next possession, bruising fullback Logan Baker followed up with his own 1 yard touchdown. Baker led all rushers with 77 yards in the game. By the end of the third quarter, the Vikings were ahead 21-0.
The Spartans continued to fight, however. On their next possession, senior wideout Chase Siefert picked up a 34 yard strike from Easley to start a drive that Easley eventually finished with his own 1 yard touchdown rush. Siefert led all receivers in the game with 94 yards.
But, the Vikings kept control of the game. They scored one final time on a Koby Waugh touchdown reception in the fourth quarter and milked the clock to seal the 28-7 win. With the win, they improved to 2-1 in the TVC-Ohio. They play their final non-conference game next week against Shadyside.
Next week, the Spartans try to get their first conference win when they take on the River Valley Raiders. Dean knows it won’t get easier.
“We’ve played Athens, Wellston, and Vinton County back-to-back-to-back,” said Dean. “They’re big, they run the ball, and they wear you out. River Valley’s going to be no different.”
That said, the Spartans have shown flashes of excellence this year, too. They’ll try to build on that as they finish out their final four games of the season.
Vinton County 28, Alexander 7
Vinton County;0;7;14;7;—;28
Alexander;0;0;7;0;—;7
VC — Zack Radabaugh, 48-yard run (Eli Downs kick), 10:30, 2nd
VC — Braylon Damron, 1-yard run (Eli Downs kick), 7:19, 3rd
VC — Logan Baker, 1-yard run, (Eli Downs kick), 2:14, 3rd
A — Kaleb Easley, 1-yard run, (Kyler D’Augustino kick), 11:47, 4th
VC — Koby Waugh, 10-yard pass from Braylon Damron, (Eli Downs kick), 8:05, 4th
TEAM STATISTICS
;VC;A
First downs;16;12
Plays from scrimmage;56;46
Rushing (plys-yds);42-201;26-60
Passing yards;82;187
Total net yards;283;247
Passes (cmp-att-int);5-11-0;13-19-2
Fumbles (no-lost);4-0;2-1
Penalties;7-52;9-58
Punts (no-avg);3-43.3;1-32.0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Vinton County — Jacob Wells 18-74, Logan Baker 14-77 TD, Zack Radabaugh 3-52 TD, Braylon Damron 3-8 TD, Zayne Karr 1-(-3), Jonathan Vanover 1-(-3), team 2-(-4); Alexander — Kaleb Easley 14-5 TD, Jordan Cantrell 8-28, Cole Holland 3-27, Landon Hornsby 1-0
PASSING
Vinton County — Braylon Damron 5-11-0-82 TD; Alexander — Kaleb Easley 13-19-2-187
RECEIVING
Vinton County — Koby Waugh 3-58 TD, Lance Montgomery 1-14, Zack Radabaugh 1-10; Alexander — Chase Siefert 5-94, Matthew Brown 3-69, Luke Chapman 4-19, Cole Holland 1-5
