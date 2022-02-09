ALBANY — The Vinton County Vikings found themselves in unfamiliar territory back in December, losing a home game to Nelsonville-York to fall behind in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division standings.
That defeat had to seem like a distant memory to the Vikings on Wednesday, as they added another title to their resume.
Vinton County completed the regular season as outright TVC-Ohio champions, winning at Alexander High School 53-33.
The Spartans were trying to force a tie for the top spot, but the Vikings weren't going to be denied their place in TVC history.
"It's hard to put into words I think right now," first-year Vinton County coach Brett Jones said. "We're celebrating tonight and we're going to get ready for this tournament, but I told those girls how proud I am of them."
The Vikings (14-4, 11-1 TVC-Ohio) won their final 10 TVC-Ohio games to claim the top spot. They won their rematch with Nelsonville-York and swept the season series against Alexander and Meigs to remain the top team in the league.
Vinton County joins a select list of girls' basketball teams to win five consecutive outright league titles. Only Belpre (1993-1997) and Waterford (2006-2010, 2015-2019) have done so in the history of the TVC.
The Vikings have dominated the competition, going 59-2 in their last 61 TVC-Ohio games.
"To come in and my first year to be able to come in and be the head coach and get a TVC championship, obviously I have a lot of talent and obviously that helps a lot," Jones said. "It means the world to me. This is so much fun. It's been a dream of mine to be a head coach."
Tegan Bartoe and Cameron Zinn, a pair of four-year starters who never lost a road TVC-Ohio game, led the way against Alexander (13-9, 9-3 TVC-Ohio)
Bartoe had 21 points, making 5 of 11 from 3-point range to pace the offense.
"Tegan is an offensive juggernaut," Jones said. "She understands how to score. Some of those 3s, they were well-defended. They were tough shots. When she gets it going, she can score with the best of them."
Zinn aded a double-double with 11 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals.
The Vikings' defense also made life difficult for Alexander. The Spartans were held to single digits in three of the four quarters, making 12 of 34 shots for the game.
"They're a really good team and they play good defense, period," Alexander coach Jeff Grinstead said. "But when we're running offense and they're leaving extra people in the paint, it's hard for us to get down low to get shots underneath like we're used to getting. And that's what they did all night."
The Vikings led just 8-6 after the first quarter, but 3-point shooting allowed them to pull ahead.
Lacie Williams' corner 3-pointer gave Vinton County a 15-9 lead, starting a 20-6 run to close the half.
Bartoe's third 3-pointer of the half gave the Vikings a 20-11 lead. They led at halftime 32-15 after Lindsey Riddle's buzzer-beating 3.
Vinton County was 6 of 13 from 3-point range in the first half.
"We preached all week, we're not helping (on defense)," Grinstead said. "Stay out on the 3-point shooters. We have to defend on ball. We're not helping. Well, we got sucked into the paint at the end of the half, and they kicked it out, boom, 3-pointer. We just had some mental breakdowns defensively."
Bartoe opened the second half with a 3-pointer and a drive to the basket for a 37-16 lead. Alexander never got closer than 17 points the rest of the way.
"We were really dialed in on the game plan defensively, what we were supposed to do," Jones said. "Then offensively we got it rolling early. We knocked down some shots and obviously if you defend well and offensively you knock down some shots, that opens things up."
Vinton County held Alexander to four points in the final quarter, finishing strong toward another league championship. Chloe Haybron added eight points, while Riddle had six points. Rylee Ousley handed out five assists.
Marlee Grinstead led Alexander with 16 points, four assists, four rebounds and three steals. Kara Meeks added nine points, six rebounds and two assists.
Alexander has a quick turnaround for the tournament, hosting South Point on Saturday at 1 p.m. in a Division III sectional semifinal.
"I know the girls really wanted this one tonight," Jeff Grinstead said. "They were a little over amped up maybe. A big crowd. This is a whole new ball game for three of my starters, they're not used to seeing that. Tough loss tonight, but we'll bounce back."
Vinton County 53, Alexander 33
Vinton County;8;24;14;7;—;53
Alexander;6;9;14;4;—;33
VINTON COUNTY 53 (14-4, 11-1 TVC-Ohio)
Chloe Haybron 4 0-0 8, Tegan Bartoe 8 0-1 21, Lacie Williams 1 2-3 4, Cameron Zinn 4 3-4 11, Rylee Ousley 0 0-0 0, Lindsey Riddle 2 0-0 6, Sydney Smith 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 20 5-8 53; 3-point field goals: 8 (Bartoe 5, Riddle 2, Williams 1)
ALEXANDER 33 (13-9, 9-3 TVC-Ohio)
Monica Thompson 0 0-0 0, Emma Pennington 0 0-0 0, Olivia Ohms 2 0-0 4, Kara Meeks 4 1-4 9, Marlee Grinstead 5 3-5 16, Ava Hoffer 1 2-2 4, Chloe Payne 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Johnson 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 12 6-11 33; 3-point field goals: 3 (Grinstead 3)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Vinton County 20-46 (.435), 3-point field goals 8-20 (.400); Alexander 12-34 (.353), 3-point field goals 3-12 (.250); Free throws — Vinton County 5-8 (.625), Alexander 6-11 (.545); Rebounds — Vinton County 32 (Zinn 13), Alexander 21 (Meeks 6); Assists — Vinton County 13 (Ousley 5), Alexander 8 (Grinstead 4); Blocks — Vinton County 2, Alexander 2; Turnovers — Vinton County 9, Alexander 11; Steals — Vinton County 6 (Bartoe, Zinn 2 apiece), Alexander 4 (Grinstead 3); Team fouls — Vinton County 14, Alexander 16; JV game — Vinton County 30, Alexander 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.