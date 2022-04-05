McARTHUR — Dawson Brown and the Vinton County Vikings earned a 5-2 win over the Athens Bulldogs on Monday in McArthur.
Brown nearly pitched a complete game, going 6 2-3 innings. He stuck out 10, walking two and scattering six hits. He allowed two runs, with one being earned, before hitting the 125-pitch limit.
The game was tied at 1-1 before the Vikings scored once in the fifth and three times in the sixth to lead 5-1.
River Hayes had a hit and two RBIs for Vinton County.
Marcus Stevers was 2 for 4 for Athens, while Landon Wheatley, Derrick Welsh, Easton Nuzum, Luke Brandes and Jake Goldsberry each hit singles.
Landon Baker and Nuzum each scored runs for Athens, with Goldsberry earning an RBI.
Kaden Hewitt pitched the whole way for the Bulldogs, going six innings. He gave up five earned runs ons even hits and a walk. He stuck out seven.
Athens is 1-3 overall, and 1-1 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
