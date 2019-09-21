ROCKSPRINGS — The Vinton County Vikings pitched a shutout, winning their league opener on Friday.
The Vikings punched in three touchdown runs at the goal line, leading to a 20-0 win at Meigs High School's Farmers Bank Stadium.
Vinton County improves to 2-2 overall, and 1-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Meigs falls to 1-3, and 0-1 in TVC-Ohio play.
Vinton County scored a pair of second quarter touchdowns to lead 14-0. The first came on a 1-yard run by Logan Baker with 10:27 left in the second quarter.
Jacob Wells would score from two-yards out, and the Vikings led 14-0 with 57 seconds left in the half.
The score stood until Baker scored another touchdown from a yard out, making it 20-0 with 3:50 left.
The Vikings finished with 273 total yards of offense, gaining 198 yards on 45 rushing attempts.
Wells gained 86 yards on 15 carries, while Baker had 52 yards on 15 carries. Zack Radabaugh had 55 yards on five carries.
Vinton County's Braylon Dameron completed 6 of 9 passes for 75 yards.
Meigs had 241 yards of offense, including 88 on 29 rushing attempts.
Coulter Cleland completed 8 of 16 passes for 152 yards. Wyatt Hoover caught three passes for 94 yards, while Noah Metzger had 88 yards on 17 carries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.