McARTHUR — Kyler D'Augustino tried his best to lift the Alexander Spartans to a road victory.
However, Braylon Damron and the Vinton County Vikings always seemed to have an answer.
Damron made an incredible nine 3-pointers on Friday, leading the Vikings to a 69-56 victory over Alexander.
Damron finished with a team-high 27 points, and his nine treys are believed to be a school record at Vinton County.
Damron was hot from the start, making four 3-pointers in the first quarter. He added one more in the second, then two more in the third. Damron closed things out with two more 3-pointers in the fourth.
Damron has made 15 3-pointers in the Vikings' last two games.
Vinton County improved to 6-3 with the win, including 4-1 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
D'Augustino led all scorers with 33 points, surpassing Damron's point total and nearly matching his long-range shooting.
D'Augustino made five 2-point field goals and seven 3's. He also made both of his free throw attempts.
D'Augustino scored all 13 of Alexander's first-quarter points, scoring three more in the second. He added 10 points in the fourth and seven more in the fourth before fouling out.
Vinton County led 19-13 after one quarter, and 34-28 at halftime. The Vikings' lead stood at 53-41 going to the fourth quarter.
Lance Montgomery scored 13 points for Vinton County, while Eli Radabaugh added 10 points. Randall Matteson hit three 3-pointers for nine points, as the Vikings made 15 3's as a team.
Zayne Karr tallied five points for Vinton County, followed by Asa Davidson's four points. Luke Bledsode made a fourth-quarter free throw for a point.
Cam Houpt hit double figures with 12 points for Alexander. Landon Hornsby tallied five points. Jeremiah Clark scored three points with Jagger Cain (two points) and Preston Truax (one point) also denting the scoring column.
Alexander falls to 3-4 overall, and 3-2 in the TVC-Ohio and is scheduled to travel to Warren on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.