McARTHUR — The Vinton County Vikings officially got their piece of the title on Monday.
Vinton County concluded its season with a 67-55 victory over River Valley in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division makeup game.
The result concluded the Vikings' Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division record at 10-2. Vinton County and Alexander officially shared the league championship for the 2021-22 season.
It's the Vikings' first league title since 2018, and the 14th in program history. Head coach Matt Combs has been the head coach for 12 of those TVC-Ohio championships.
Braylon Damron led the Vikings with 20 points, making five 2-pointers. Eli Radabaugh added 17 points, with Asa Davidson scoring 13 points. Zayne Karr also scored 12 points.
Jance Lambert led River Valley with 24 points, while Mason Rhodes added 17 points.
Vinton County led 22-6 after one quarter and 37-28 at halftime. The lead was 51-36 going to the fourth quarter.
