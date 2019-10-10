The Vinton County Vikings have kept themselves in the conversation in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
The Vikings (3-3 overall) are 2-1 in the TVC-Ohio after last week’s 28-7 win at Alexander. Their only loss was a tight 33-28 decision to Athens.
Vinton County, should it find a way to win its remaining three league games, could still entertain hopes of a league title should Athens slip up somewhere along the way. Wellston and Nelsonville-York are both 2-0 in the league and both have games remaining with Vinton County.
However, the Vikings will put thoughts of the TVC-Ohio standings on hold this week. Vinton County has an intriguing non-league matchup on Friday.
The Vikings will welcome the Shadyside Tigers to McArthur.
Shadyside is no stranger to TVC football fans. Trimble defeated Shadyside in the Division VII postseason in 2013, 2014 and 2015, with the 2015 meeting come in Glouster.
Shadyside also traveled to Nelsonville-York for a Division VI first-round game in 2017 and lost to the Buckeyes.
While it isn’t the postseason, Vinton County would surely love to give the TVC another victory over Shadyside, one of the premier small-school programs in the state.
Shadyside, which had made the playoffs 20 times, holds the distinction of most playoff victories without winning a state championship. The Tigers are 31-20 all-time in the playoffs, winning regional titles in 1989, 2001, 2006 and 2010, with the ‘06 and ‘10 teams finishing as state runner-ups. They have 573 wins in program history, and recently celebrated 100 years of football.
The Tigers advanced to the regional finals in D-VI last season before losing to Fort Frye.
Shadyside is back in Division VII this season, and enters with a 4-2 record. Sophomore quarterback Rhys Francis has thrown for more than 1,000 yards and sophomore Wyatt Reiman has more than 500 yards rushing. Senior Kelly Hendershot has more than 400 yards receiving, so the Tigers can hurt teams on the ground and in the air.
The Vikings will counter with their ground attack of Jacob Wells and Logan Baker. Baker had 77 yards in the win over Alexander, while Wells picked up 74 yards. Zach Radabaugh added 52 yards. Braylon Damron added 82 yards passing.
The game represents a chance for each team to gain computer points toward the postseason. The Tigers are currently third in Division VII, Region 27 and could benefit from beating the Division IV Vikings.
While Vinton County is a long shot to make the postseason at 3-3, it does have remaining games against four-win Nelsonville-York and five-win Wellston. The Vikings are currently 15th in the Division IV, Region 15 playoff standings.
A win over Shadyside would certainly boost the Vikings not only in the region standings, but in terms of program-building as they chase their first winning season since 2004.
