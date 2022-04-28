ALBANY — Alexander coach Jordan Myles said you can measure how effective a start by Stanley Viny is based on fly balls as opposed to strikeouts.
"When his curveball's working like it was tonight, it's tough to stay back and drive the ball when he's up there," Myles said. "He did exactly what we want. We want pop ups while he's in there. That's what we got and the field supported it."
Viny pitched a complete game in Alexander's 6-3 win over the Trimble Tomcats on Thursday.
Viny only struck out three batters in his seven innings of work, but he also only allowed two base hits.
"Sometimes he drives us nuts because he works so slow," Myles said, with a laugh, "but keeping them off balanced, mixing it up quite a bit. He does a great job of locating."
Myles worked around three walks and a hit batter. Alexander only made two errors in the field, as Trimble hit 13 balls into the air for outs.
"He gave us a few walks, but he had little pop on his fastball when he did use it," Trimble coach Phil Faires said. "Had a good curveball, but he kept us off balanced and they made some plays behind him when they had to. We hit a lot of weak fly balls. For some reason, we're leaning back on the ball instead of attacking it."
Viny led the way on the mound, and his battery mate — catcher Cam Oberholzer — had the biggest hit of the night.
The game was tied at 2-2 in the fourth inning when Oberholzer came up with the bases loaded and one out.
Trimble pitcher Bryce Downs battled against Oberholzer, but he eventually drilled a ball deep into left field.
The baseball carried nearly to the wall, allowing Alex Jeffrey and Dylan Phillips to score for a 4-2 lead.
"Just to see him up there, it's a comfort thing when I see him up there in a high-pressure situation," Myles said. "He's proven himself. It definitely is something I look forward to as we keep on going, just knowing that he's a guy that performs under pressure."
It was a four-run inning for Alexander (4-10), which went ahead 5-2 after an errant pick-off attempt at third base went down the left field line.
The Spartans lead 6-2 after Jace Ervin lifted a sacrifice fly to center field.
The Spartans took advantage of extra opportunities offensively. A dropped pop up in the infield gave Alexander a pair of baserunners with no outs, and Sam Ohms reached on a bunt single.
Trimble (5-8) had four errors in the game. The Tomcats led 2-0 before a throwing error plated a pair of Alexander runs in the third inning.
"A team that's playing good, you give them some confidence and give them extra outs, that's what happens," Faires said. "I think at one point they'd scored two runs without hitting the ball out of the infield."
Downs pitched well despite the loss for the Tomcats. He went the distance, keeping Alexander off the scoreboard for the final three innings.
Downs struck out seven, giving up six hits.
"I thought Bryce pitched well enough to win that game," Faires said. "We just have to build off that."
Trimble led 2-0. The first run scored when Blake Guffey was hit by a pitch, eventually scoring on an Alexander error on a pick-off attempt at third base.
The Tomcats' second run came in the third inning when Tabor Lackey's sacrifice fly to right field scored Max Frank.
Alexander tied the game in the third. With two runners on, Jordan Schulz hit an infield single to third. In an attempt to gun down Schulz at first, the ball was thrown away to allow Oberholzer and Ervin to score.
"We just didn't make the plays," Faires said. "Had a couple off the gloves. Had a chance to get a guy at home and didn't get a good throw."
Trimble pulled to within 6-3 after Downs' sacrifice fly to center field scored Will Sharp in the fifth inning.
Viny got out of a potential jam in the sixth. Trimble put on a hit-and-run with one out and Guffey at first. A ball was popped up to second base, and Guffey was unable to get back to first in an inning-ending double play.
Viny walked Cole Wright to open the top of the seventh, but retired the next three batters to nail down the victory.
The Tomcats won league games earlier in the week against Southern and Waterford. Despite Thursday's loss, the Tomcats have received solid pitching this week from Wright, Guffey and Downs. Faires hopes to keep those three going strong with the postseason around the corner.
"If Bryce can do that, that gives us some different options to go to," Faires said. "Different kids who do some different things. But we'll see, if we don't hit any better than that, it's going to be hard to beat any good teams."
The win allowed the Spartans to avenge an 8-3 loss at Trimble from the first week of the season. Fielding a young team, Myles said it's an indication to the coaching staff that the team is improving.
"We look at the first game we had with them, we didn't play nearly to our ability," Myles said. "Today, we played to our ability. Just told the guys out there, to be able to look back and see where we've come throughout this season, we dedicated this season to growth, because we have such a young team. Just constantly getting better and competing in every game. That growth is good to see."
Alexander 6, Trimble 3
Trimble;011 010 0 — 3 2 4
Alexander;002 400 x — 6 6 2
Bryce Downs and Tabor Lackey
Stanley Viny and Cam Oberholzer
WP — Viny; LP — Downs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.