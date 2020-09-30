CHILLICOTHE — Alexander's T.J. Vogt extended his golf season with one of the top performances during Tuesday's Division II sectional tournament.
Vogt, a senior, received one of the five individual qualifying spots to compete in the district tournament.
The sectional tournament was held at the Jaycees Golf Course.
Vogt was tied for 12th overall with a round of 88. He shot a 45 on the front nine, and a 43 on the back nine.
The top five teams and the top five individuals not on a qualifying team were able to punch their ticket to the district tournament. Vogt was the third of five individual qualifiers.
Zane Trace's Cody DiFrederico (81), Westfall's Jack Latham (84), Washington's Garrett Wahl (90) and Washington's Ty Rose (93) were the other individual qualifiers.
Alexander finished 11th as a team with a score of 412. Landon Atha (98), Matthew Morris (105), Isaac York (121) and Joe Trogden (133) competed on the course on Tuesday.
The top five teams that advanced were Fairfield Union (325), Unioto (340), Circleville (366), Hillsboro (371) and McClain (386).
Meigs was 10th with a team score of 404, led by Gunnar Peavley (95), Landon McGee (97), Bailey Jones (100), Payton Brown (112) and Coen Hall (120).
Vinton County was 13th at 451, led by Brock Hamon (97), Isaiah Allen (111), Sam Huston (120), Asa Davidson (123) and Ryan Perry (128).
The top individual golfer was Unioto freshman Charlie Lewis, who shot a round of 77.
The Division II district tournament will be held on Oct. 7 at the Crown Hill Golf Club.
The Division II girls sectional tournament was held at the Franklin Valley on Monday.
The top three teams and top three individuals not on a qualifying team advanced to district competition.
Meigs qualified as a team thanks to its second-place finish. The Marauders scored 404 points, led by Caitlin Cotterill.
The senior shot a round of 88, which was only a shot behind the overall leader.
Meigs' Kylee Robinson was fifth overall with a 96. The rest of the Marauders' team effort was comprised of Shelby Whaley (106), Olivia Haggy (114), and Lorena Kennedy (128).
Gallia Academy took first with a score of 399, while Waterford was third at 429.
Wellston was fourth at 469, led by Hallie Shea (109), Nakia Thacker (112), Halle Martin (114), Mackinzie Coulter (134) and Kimmi Aubrey (156).
Federal Hocking was sixth with a team score of 488, led by Emma Wilson (104), Mia Basim (115), Makyla Walker (122) and Alexis Smith (147).
Vinton County was seventh at 495, led by Jaya Booth (105), Liz Lambert (116), Lydia Nichols (135), Lyssa Binz (139) and Maddie Cain (160).
Nelsonville-York's Ryleigh Giffin shot a 125 and Alexis Sommers a 172.
South Point senior Abbi Zornes was the overall champion with a round of 87.
The girls' Division II district tournament will be held Oct. 6 at the Pickaway Country Club.
