McARHTUR — The Vinton County Vikings picked up an important softball victory on Monday, defeating the visiting Athens Bulldogs 5-2.
Kerrigan Ward pitched the Vikings to the victory, going all seven innings. She held Athens' powerful offense to just four hits and two earned runs, striking out four and walking three.
The Vikings scored in the first inning to go ahead, but Athens answered with two runs in the third to lead 2-1.
That was the only inning the Bulldogs were able to plate a run against Ward. She held Athens scoreless the rest of the way, and Vinton County went ahead thanks to two runs in each the fourth and fifth innings.
Ward was also 3 for 4 with two RBIs from the lead-off position. Rylee Ousley had two hits and two RBIs, including a double.
Olivia Banks hit a solo home run for Athens, with Bailee Toadvine also going 2 for 4 with a run, hitting a double. Kateyanne Walburn had a hit, RBI and walk for the Bulldogs.
Athens is 3-2 overall, and 0-2 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
