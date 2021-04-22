The Athens duo of Cameron Niese and Peyton Gail held the Warren Warriors to just two singles during Thursday's non-league baseball game.
The Warriors made the most of their opportunities, however,
Warren scored a 5-4 win at Rannow Field in a rematch of 2019's Division II Southeast District final.
The Warriors improve to 11-7, while Athens slips to 9-5.
Niese and Gail each allowed a single during their time on the pitching mound. Niese started and lasted four innings, striking out nine and walking six. He allowed all five runs, with two being earned as the Bulldogs were charged with four errors in the field.
Gail went the final three innings, striking out four.
Gail also provided offensive fireworks for the Bulldogs, his two-run home run in the third inning giving Athens a 3-2 advantage.
It was Athens' ninth home run of the season. The Bulldogs entered the day tied in the entire state with eight home runs, among teams reporting statistics.
Gail was 1 for 2 on the day with two walks, two RBIs and a run scored.
Warren answered back with two runs in the fourth, and one more in the fifth for a 5-3 lead. Its final two runs came on wild pitches.
The Bulldogs scored a run in the fifth and would eventually load the bases in the seventh before Warren's Seth Dennis finished his complete game on the mound.
Dennis needed 122 pitches in seven innings, allowing eight hits and four walks. He struck out six, with all four of Athens' runs being earned.
Athens left seven runners on base, while Warren stranded nine.
Will Matters was 2 for 4 with an RBI for Athens, also hitting a double. Will Ginder hit a double, drew two walks and scored a run. Landon Wheatley also hit a double, going 2 for 3 with two runs scored.
Niese had a hit and RBI, while Levi Neal also hit a single for Athens.
