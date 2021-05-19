CHILLICOTHE — Two innings ultimately did in Alexander during its tournament opener.
No. 9 Adena had a pair of three-run innings, leading to a 6-2 win over No. 24 Alexander in a Division III sectional semifinal on Wednesday.
Alexander's season ends with a 6-16 record. Adena advances to the sectional finals against No. 8 West.
Adena scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, then held that advantage until scoring three more runs in the third inning.
Alexander held the Warriors off the scoreboard the rest of the way, and scored twice in the sixth but could get no closer.
Jacob Phillips took the loss for Alexander, pitching 2 1-3 innings. He allowed six runs, with three being earned, on six hits. He didn't walk a batter, striking out one.
John Hobbs pitched the final 3 2-3 innings of shutout baseball. Adena had two hits against him, drawing two walks and striking out twice.
Alexander finished with four hits. Drew Harris hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning, also scoring Cam Bayha.
Jace Ervin, Hobbs and Stanley Viny each hit singles for Alexander. Preston Truax drew two walks.
