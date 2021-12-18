ALBANY — Alexander's Kyler D'Augustino joined Alexander Spartan history on Saturday, but Warren's Brayden Sallee eventually stole the night.
D'Augustino scored his 1,000th career point, however Warren left Albany with a 79-57 victory in the Alley Classic.
D'Augustino turned in another spectacular night, scoring 30 points to roar past the thousand-point mark.
It wasn't enough to keep up with the Warriors, who closed the game with a 26-7 run to open up what had been a close game.
Sallee was the main reason for Warren's success. The senior poured in 39 points on 14 for 19 shooting, adding six rebounds and four steals.
"We had enough defensive breakdowns that they took advantage of it," Alexander coach Jeff Skinner said. "He had a great game. Great kid. Hard-working kid. He got a lot of buckets right at the hoop. He made every good opportunity he got."
The final score wasn't indicative of how competitive the game was. The contest was tied at 29-29 at halftime, and Alexander was within 53-50 with 6:27 to play after two Braydin McKee free throws.
Warren (5-2) went on a 12-0 run, building up an advantage the Spartans wouldn't be able to rally back against.
Skinner said there were positives to take from the game, but that he wasn't satisfied with simply playing the Warriors tough.
"I really feel like we just didn't finish it off the way a good team needs to finish it off," he said. "We just didn't do it. I was happy with our effort. We played really well last night (at Meigs). I felt like for three quarters plus we played really well tonight, but to take that next step, we've go to finish games like the one we finished last night."
Warren sophomore Trent Taylor figured heavily into the Warriors' decisive run. He scored 10 of his 15 points in the final quarter, including the first six points of their fourth-quarter surge.
Taylor scored on a putback for a 59-50 lead, then Sallee quickly got a steal and basket for an 11-point advantage.
Taylor's steal and fast break layup put Warren ahead 65-50 with 4:31 left.
Warren's finish spoiled the celebratory night for D'Augustino, Alexander's junior sensation.
D'Augustino entered the game with 988 points. His 3-pointer with 1:05 left in the half gave him 11 points in the game, and Alexander a 24-23 lead.
D'Augustino hit the milestone at the free throw line, swishing a free throw with 43.7 seconds on the clock to hit 1,000 career points. He received the game ball and exchanged hugs with Skinner and his family members.
D'Augustino is the first boys' basketball player to accomplish that feat since Seth Richardson in 2016.
"The effort that he had to play with today was unbelievable," Skinner said. "He was really unbelievable especially in that first half. We're all tickled to death for Kyler and we're all tickled to death that he's on our team."
D'Augustino finished the first half in style, drilling a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to force a 29-29 tie.
D'Augustino came in averaging 30.1 points per game, and hit that number again despite seeing constant face guarding and double teams from the Warriors' defense.
D'Augustino made 10 of 25 shots from the field, adding seven rebounds and three assists.
His 3-pointer in the third quarter pulled Alexander even at 34-34. The Warriors went ahead 44-34, but D'Augustino's two free throws and 3-pointer made it 44-39.
D'Augustino's successful drive to the basket allowed the Spartans to trail just 51-45 going to the fourth, giving him 24 points through three quarters.
"I think going down the stretch he got a little bit tired, but I don't know how he couldn't get tired with the effort that he and everyone else has to put forth," Skinner said.
Dennis Pettey added 16 points on 6 of 9 shooting for the Warriors. Caleb Davis had six assists. Warren shot 64.3 percent from the field (27 of 42), including 63.6 percent (7 of 11) from 3-point range.
McKee had 10 points and five rebounds for Alexander, including a thunderous put-back dunk. Jagger Cain added nine points on three 3-pointers.
Alexander (4-4) will travel to Southeastern on Tuesday, then are off until Dec. 28 against New Lexington.
The Spartans were in position against a talented Warren team on Saturday, but Skinner said they'll learn from the fourth quarter going forward.
"We don't want to play Warren Local close. We want to beat Warren Local," he said. "So none of us coaches are happy with the outcome. We're happy with a lot of the things about the game, happy with this weekend, but we are not happy with that last six or seven minutes. We've got to be better than that, and we will be."
Warren 79, Alexander 57
Warren;16;13;22;28;—;79
Alexander;12;17;16;12;—;57
WARREN 79 (5-2)
Trent Taylor 6 3-4 15, Caleb Davis 0 0-1 0, Ayden Cornell 1 2-4 5, Brayden Sallee 14 8-9 39, Dennis Pettey 6 1-1 16, Julian Stadelman 0 2-2 2, Chase Lupardus 0 2-2 2, Jacob Sealy 0 0-0 0, Brennan Perdue 0 0-0 0, Colton Eddy 0 0-0 0, Connor Barry 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 27 18-23 79; 3-point field goals: 7 (Sallee, Pettey 3 apiece, Cornell 1)
ALEXANDER 57 (4-4)
Jagger Cain 3 0-0 9, Braydin McKee 3 4-6 10, Kyler D'Augustino 10 6-7 30, Alex Norris 2 0-0 4, Zach Barnhouse 1 0-0 2, Dylan Allison 0 0-0 0, Jace Ervin 1 0-0 2, Levi Thompson 0 0-0 0, Gage Vincent 0 0-0 0, Stanley Viny 0 0-0 0, Shay Beal 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 20 10-13 57; 3-point field goals: 7 (D'Augustino 4, Cain 3)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Warren 27-42 (.643), 3-point field goals 7-11 (.636); Alexander 20-55 (.364), 3-point field goals 7-22 (.318); Free throws — Warren 18-23 (.783), Alexander 10-13 (.769); Rebounds — Warren 28 (Taylor 8), Alexander 26 (D'Augustino 7); Assists — Warren 11 (Davis 6), Alexander 7 (D'Augustino 3); Blocks — Warren 1 (Sallee 1), Alexander 1 (Barnhouse 1); Turnovers — Warren 12, Alexander 12; Steals — Warren 10 (Sallee 4), Alexander 8 (McKee, D'Augustino 2 apiece); Team fouls — Warren 19, Alexander 18.
