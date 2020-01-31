ALBANY — The Alexander Spartans didn’t get the result they wanted on the court on Friday, but they did receive more information on what they need to do moving forward.
Alexander’s season suddenly hit a major bump in the road when senior point guard J.K. Kearns suffered a knee injury at Athens last Friday.
An MRI revealed on Friday what the Spartans’ training and coaching staff already feared — Kearns had tears to his ACL, MCL and medial meniscus.
A three-year starter, Kearns was a leader on and off the court for the Spartans. He’ll miss the remainder of the season and his absence is one that can’t fully be replaced.
However, the Spartans must go forward with their current lineup. They were able to pick up a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division win over Wellston on Tuesday.
The Warren Warriors provided a difficult challenge on Friday though, as Alexander dropped a 57-47 decision.
The Spartans enjoyed a seven-point halftime lead, but the Warriors were able to pull away in the second half.
Warren, always a quality Division II team, improves to 11-6. Alexander head coach Jim Kearns said his Spartans can learn from the defeat as they continue to find the right game plan with their point guard out with the injury.
“This was a good challenge for us,” Jim Kearns said. “When you schedule tough, it plays to our benefit. With what we have going forward, we need challenges like this to be tested.”
The Spartans (12-5) will certainly have plenty of big games remaining. They received help on Friday when Meigs defeated Athens 69-67. The result gives Athens a second league loss, putting Alexander back alone in first place.
“You know he’s (J.K. Kearns) not coming back on the court,” Jim Kearns said. “We can’t sit around feeling sorry for ourselves and talking about that all the time. We have to get and figure things out. Even though we had a 10-point loss, there’s a lot of positives we can take out of this game.”
One of those positives was freshman guard Kyler D’Augustino. He led all scorers with 23 points, making 9 of 21 shots from the field. He scored 12 of Alexander’s first 16 points, and faced double-teams from Warren’s defense at times in the second half. He’s been Alexander’s leading scorer all season and will have to shoulder even more of the scoring output.
“He’s been very consistent for us,” Jim Kearns said. “Been in double figures basically every game but the Nelsonville game. We’ve relied on him all year and we will continue to.”
The Spartans received first-half scoring from senior Lucas Markins, as his 3-pointer before the halftime buzzer gave Alexander that seven-point lead.
Markins has received minutes off the bench all season, but has been inserted into the starting lineup with Kearns out. He responded with 11 points, three rebounds and two assists on Friday. He made a trio of 3-pointers, something that can give opposing defenses something to think about the rest of the season.
One advantage the Warriors had on Friday was a deeper bench, as they went 10-deep, with eight of those players contributing to the scoring.
Perhaps that upper-hand started to show in the third quarter, as Warren eventually took a 37-36 lead on Brandon Simoniette’s jumper.
The shot was part of Warren’s 14-0 run, as it led 47-36 after Kurt Taylor’s 3-pointer with 5:35 remaining.
“They tried to speed us up with their zone press (in the first half) and we were able to handle that, get some good shots,” Jim Kearns said. “So at halftime they made an adjustment, started face-guarding Kyler and trying to get us sped up the full 94 feet.
“They took really good shots and made them in the second half,” he added. “They ate our seven-point lead up pretty quick. It was just a struggle to keep them off the boards and get good shots for us.”
The Spartans got as close as down 47-41 after D’Augustino’s three-point play after a steal and lay-in with 3:52 left.
Warren made enough free throws down the stretch, and when Josh Welch got a layup after beating full-court pressure, the Warriors went ahead 53-45 with just a little over a minute left.
Warren had balance in the win. Taylor led the way with 15 points, making three 3-pointers. Simoniette added 13 points and three assists, while Joel Chevalier and Welch each scored 10 points and nine rebounds. Warren won the rebounding battle, 36-20.
Caleb Terry also added nine points and three blocked shots for Alexander.
The Spartans have the weekend off before host Meigs on Tuesday, the same Marauders who just upset Athens.
Alexander once again controls its own destiny toward winning an outright league crown. League games against Nelsonville-York, Vinton County and River Valley also await.
Jim Kearns said the team will continue to figure out how to play without his son, J.K., running the point guard. The injury was difficult to handle, but the goal of a league title is still very much alive.
“I know that the four teams we have left in this league race are quality teams and well-coached,” Kearns said. “Everyone wants to beat the front runner and we’re there again. For us to take care of ourselves, we’re going to have to play good basketball down the stretch.”
Warren 57, Alexander 47
Warren 11 9 22 15 — 57
Alexander 14 13 9 11 — 47
WARREN 57 (11-6)
Kurt Taylor 5 2-3 15, Jake Baumgard 0 0-0 0, Brandon Simoniette 4 4-4 13, Joel Chevalier 4 2-4 10, Brayden Sallee 1 0-0 2, Josh Welch 4 2-2 10, Isaac Colgrove 0 0-0 0, Dylan Place 1 0-0 2, Evan Byrd 1 0-0 2, Dennis Pettey 1 0-3 3; TOTALS 21 10-16 57; 3-point field goals: 5 (Taylor 3, Simoniette, Pettey 1 apiece)
ALEXANDER 47 (12-5)
Lucas Markins 4 0-0 11, Kaleb Easley 1 1-2 4, Trey Schaller 0 0-0 0, Kyler D’Augustino 9 3-5 23, Caleb Terry 3 3-4 9, Luke Chapman 0 0-0 0, Colby Carsey 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 17 7-11 47; 3-point field goals: 6 (Markins 3, D’Augustino 2, Easley 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Warren 21-43 (.488), 3-point field goals 5-15 (.333); Alexander 17-44 (.386), 3-point field goals 6-18 (.333); Free throws — Warren 10-16 (.625), Alexander 7-11 (.636); Rebounds — Warren 36 (Welch 9), Alexander 20 (Terry 6); Assists — Warren 9 (Simoniette 3), Alexander 7 (Markins, Easley 2 apiece); Blocks — Warren 1, Alexander 3 (Terry 3); Turnovers — Warren 9, Alexander 7; Team fouls — Warren 14, Alexander 15; JV game — Warren 41, Alexander 36
