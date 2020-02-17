LUCASVILLE — Facing the overall No. 1 seed in Division III, the Federal Hocking Lancers knew they were up against a tall task on Saturday.
That challenge became even more difficult after facing an early deficit.
The No. 17 seed Lancers battled against the top-seeded Eastern Brown Warriors, but ultimately dropped a 52-34 decision. The Division III sectional final was played at Valley High School.
Federal Hocking closes the season with a 12-11 record, while Eastern improves to 22-1.
The Lancers were trying to win their fourth consecutive sectional championship, but fell behind 26-11 after one quarter.
Federal Hocking nearly played Eastern even the rest of the way, but the damage had been done.
The Lancers trailed 35-18 at halftime, and 45-26 going to the final quarter.
Junior point guard Paige Tolson accounted for nearly half of the Lancers' points, tallying 16. She scored 11 in the second half, making a trio of 3-pointers in the game.
Kylie Tabler hit a pair of 3s for six points. Alexis Smith and Brooklyn Richards each scored three points for the Lancers, while Emma Beha, Lydia Beha and Ava Tate all scored two points apiece.
Camryn Pickhill led the Warriors with 14 points. Rylee Leonard added 13 points, while Juanita Frost added seven points.
Eastern will face No. 9 Alexander on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. in a district semifinal at Waverly.
