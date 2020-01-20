VINCENT — The Alexander Spartans ran into a Warren Warriors buzzsaw on Monday.
The Warriors earned a decisive 65-36 girls' basketball victory over the Spartans, leading from start to finish.
Warren improved to 16-1 on the season, and hasn't lost since November 30, winning 15 games in a row.
The Warriors' first game of the season was a close 52-51 win at Alexander, but the rematch went differently.
Warren led 16-8 after one quarter, then won the second 22-2 to lead 38-10 at halftime. The advantage grew to 56-25 going to the fourth.
Marlee Grinstead led Alexander with 16 points, making a pair of 3-pointers. Taylor Meadows added 15 points, making three 3-pointers, as the duo combined for 31 of the Spartans' 36 points.
Jadyn Mace added three points, and Hope Richardson two points.
Warren had three in double figures. Abbie Smith scored 14 points, while Caspen Ford and Savannah Banks each scored 11 points. Millie Ryan scored nine points and Alex Frazee seven points.
The Spartans' fourth loss in a row drops their record to 10-7.
Alexander will look to rebound on Thursday with a trip to Meigs High School.
