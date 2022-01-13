The Athens Bulldogs hung tough with the Warren Warriors on Tuesday.
Athens held a lead going into the fourth quarter before ultimately losing 48-39 to the Warriors inside McAfee Gymnasium.
Athens led 10-9 after one quarter, but fell behind 23-20 at halftime. The Bulldogs won the third quarter 15-11, to lead 35-34 going to the fourth quarter.
Warren won the final frame, 14-4, to pull away for the win.
Athens (2-9) was led by Landon Wheatley's 16 points. He had three steals and two assists.
Nathan Shadik added seven points, seven rebounds and five assists for Athens. Derrick Welsh had six points and nine rebounds. Luke Brandes tallied four points, five rebounds and three steals, while Sam Goldsberry, Clay Boeninger and Jake Goldsberry each scored two points.
Brayden Sallee led Warren with 17 points, while Trent Taylor added 12 points.
