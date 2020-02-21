WAVERLY — The Alexander Spartans played one of the defensive quarters of the season during Thursday's Division III district semifinals.
The Spartans held the No. 1 overall seed Eastern Brown scoreless for the entirety of the second quarter.
The Warriors — who only lost one game during the regular season — were frustrated as shot after shot missed, the Spartans coming up with a defensive stand for the ages.
There was only one problem for the Spartans, the fact that Eastern Brown can play a little defense as well.
No. 9 Alexander slugged it out with Eastern Brown for much of Thursday's tournament game, but couldn't find nearly enough points to spring the upset, falling to the Warriors 46-29 in a game played at Waverly's Downtown Arena.
The Spartans were held to 21.4 percent shooting (9 of 42), and could never make a run against Eastern Brown's stingy defense.
"Their defense does a great job," Alexander coach Jeff Grinstead said. "They're coached really well. They have good players. There's a reason they're 23-1. We knew that coming in."
The Warriors are 23-1 with the win, and advance to the district finals.
However, Alexander (16-9) didn't make it easy. The Warriors went 8 minutes and 55 seconds without a point, spanning the end of the first quarter to the beginning of the third.
Eastern Brown's standpoint freshman point guard Rylee Leonard was being shadowed by Alexander senior Taylor Meadows, and the Warriors' overall effort stalled as a result.
"Kind of been our thing this year," Grinstead said. "We've always played really well defensively, got after it really hard. Proud of our kids for how hard they played, but that doesn't always come out in a win."
The effort ultimately didn't lead to a victory due to Alexander's inability to take advantage of the Warriors' scoring drought.
Alexander managed only a point itself during that nearly nine-minute scoreless stretch. Instead of jumping ahead to a lead and applying pressure on the favored Warriors, the Spartans instead trailed 13-7 at halftime.
The Spartans went 11 minutes and 10 seconds without making a field goal, and were never closer than down four points to the Warriors in the second half.
"We were forcing some bad stuff, taking some quicker shots than what we needed to take," Grinstead said. "But defensively I thought we did a great job the whole game. We played well defensively, we just couldn't match it on the offensive end."
The scoring pace picked up in the third quarter, Alexander trailing 19-15 after Meadows' fast-break layup.
One area the Warriors did excel in was 3-pointer shooting, and Camryn Pickerill answered with a trey to put Alexander down 22-15.
Eastern Brown might not have scored in the first half if not for a pair or Pickerill 3s. She made three in the game, finishing with 12 points. The Warriors made 6 of 13 from long distance overall.
"That's been our theme all year," Grinstead said. "Teams have hit big 3s in games right when we were right where we needed to be it felt like. Just take the wind out of our sails a little bit, unfortunately."
The Spartans held Leonard scoreless until her 3-pointer to end the third quarter pushed the Warriors' lead to 28-18.
And when Alexander junior Jadyn Mace opened the fourth with her own 3-pointer, Leonard again got open for another 3, and a 31-21 lead.
The Spartans never had the deficit to single digits again.
Leonard would eventually finish with 18 points, scoring 15 of Eastern Brown's 18 fourth-quarter points.
Leonard's steal and three-point play felt like a dagger with 2:28 remaining, lifting Eastern Brown to a 39-26 advantage.
"When you're in such a low-scoring game as it is, anytime they get a 3 to go up 10 or 12 or whatever it was, it feels like they're up 50," Grinstead said.
Eastern Brown won the rebounding battled 35-24, led by senior Mackenzie Gloff. She scored just five points but contributed 12 rebounds.
The Warriors will return to Waverly for a district final on Feb. 29 at 12 p.m. against No. 12 Oak Hill, which was a 58-44 winner over No. 4 Southeastern on Thursday.
Sophomore Marlee Grinstead led Alexander with 13 points — all coming in the second half — to go with five rebounds, five steals, two assists and a blocked shot. She was the only Spartan in double figures, as sophomore Kara Meeks added seven points, five rebounds and two blocks.
The 2019-20 season was one of transition for the Spartans, who graduated a big senior class from last year's 23-win team that advanced to the regional semifinals.
With Meadows as the team's lone senior, Alexander still battled for 16 wins against a tough schedule, advancing to the district tournament for the seventh season in a row.
For Jeff Grinstead, the postgame locker room was reminiscent of two years ago, when an underdog Spartans team battled against top-seed Minford before ultimately coming up short. The team regrouped and won a district title the next season.
Now the Spartans have the chance to follow the same script after a hard-fought loss to Eastern Brown. They can return four starters, including leading scorers Grinstead and Meeks.
"We'll be ready next year," Jeff Grinstead said. "Our kids are going to come back, we'll fight this summer, get better. We've got to get better. We've got to get stronger, a little more physical, I think, and we've got somehow to figure out a way to put the ball in the hole. That's my challenge, to get us to be better shooters and better finishers."
Eastern Brown 46, Alexander 29
Alexander;6;1;11;11;—;29
Eastern Brown;13;0;15;18;—;46
ALEXANDER 29 (16-9)
Jadyn Mace 1 2-2 5, Taylor Meadows 1 0-0 2, Erin Scurlock 1 0-0 2, Kara Meeks 2 3-6 7, Marlee Grinstead 4 3-3 13, Hope Richardson 0 0-0 0, Emma Brooks 0 0-0 0, Chloe Payne 0 0-0 0, Olivia Ohms 0 0-0 0, Emma Pennington 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 9 8-11 29; 3-point field goals: 3 (Grinstead 2, Mace 1)
EASTERN BROWN 46 (23-1)
Camryn Pickerill 4 1-2 12, Juanita Frost 1 0-0 3, Rylee Leonard 4 8-9 18, Emma Brown 2 0-1 4, Mackenzie Gloff 2 1-2 5, Caitlyn Wills 1 0-0 2, Emma Prine 0 2-2 2, Hailey Hampton 0 0-0 0, Ashlee Minnix 0 0-0 0, Emily Fannin 0 0-0 0, Allison Daniels 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 14 12-16 46; 3-point field goals: 6 (Pickerill 3, Leonard 2, Frost 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Alexander 9-42 (.214), 3-point field goals 3-14 (.214); Eastern Brown 14-38 (.368), 3-point field goals 6-13 (.462); Free throws — Alexander 8-11 (.727), Eastern Brown 12-16 (.750); Rebounds — Alexander 24 (Grinstead, Meeks, Scurlock 5 apiece); Eastern Brown 35 (Gloff 12); Assists — Alexander 6 (Grinstead, Scurlock 2 apiece), Eastern Brown 11 (Pickerill 3); Blocks — Alexander 4 (Meeks 2), Eastern Brown 3; Turnovers — Alexander 17, Eastern Brown 19; Steals — Alexander 12 (Grinstead 5), Eastern Brown 10 (Pickerill, Leonard, Wills, Prine 2 apiece); Team fouls — Alexander 16, Eastern Brown 13.
