The Athens Bulldogs made a late-inning comeback, but Warren spoiled the rally in extra innings.
No. 10 Warren won in eight innings at No. 7 Athens, 3-2, on Monday in a Division II sectional semifinal.
Athens closes its season at 13-9.
Warren's Hunter Grimm broke a 2-2 tie with an RBI double on a 2-2 count in the top of the eighth inning.
Trent Taylor then pitched a scoreless bottom of the eighth inning to allow the Warriors to escape Rannow Field with the win.
Athens trailed 2-0 before scoring twice in the bottom of the sixth inning. Landon Wheatley began the inning with a single, Luke Brandes reached on an error to score Wheatley, then Kaden Hewitt drew a walk.
Warren got two outs before Sam Trainer and Carter Wharton drew walks, pushing a run across and tying the game at 2-2.
Taylor pitched the final 2 1-3 innings for Warren to get the win. He allowed only a hit, striking out five and walking one.
Caleb Davis started for Warren, pitching 5 2-3 innings. He allowed two unearned runs, striking out seven and walking five.
Derrick Welsh took the loss in relief, going the final 2 2-3 innings. He allowed one run on two hits and four strikeouts. He didn't walk a batter.
Wheatley started on the mound, pitching 5 1-3 innings. He gave up only one hit and struck out 10. He had five walks.
Wharton, Welsh, Wheatley, Brandes, Hewitt and Jude Wakeman each hit singles for Athens.
Grimm was 3 for 3, accounting for all three of Warren's hits. He had two RBIs, as Hayden Pelletier, A.J. Criss and Hunter Vincent each scored runs.
