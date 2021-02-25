WINCHESTER — For the second season in a row, the Eastern Warriors put up a tournament road block for the Alexander Spartans.
No. 6 Alexander lost at No. 3 Eastern, 62-34, on Wednesday in a Division III district semifinal.
The Spartans close their season at 18-6.
The Warriors advance to the district finals, where they will face league-rival North Adams.
Eastern Brown also defeated Alexander in the district semifinals a year ago, 46-29.
That meeting was at a neutral site in Waverly. Because of COVID-19, the higher seed hosted district semifinal matchups, so the Spartans made the trip to Brown County.
The Warriors were slowly able to pull away for the win. They lead 12-10 after one quarter, then extended the advantage to 28-15 at halftime.
Alexander scored 16 points in the third quarter, but still trailed 46-31 going to the fourth.
Eastern won the final quarter 16-3 to win going away.
Kara Meeks led Alexander with nine points, making three 2-point field goals and a 3-pointer.
Jadyn Mace, Brooke Casto and Karsyn Raines each scored six points for Alexander.
Mace made a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter. Raines made three 2-point field goals. Casto made a 2-pointer to go with a 4 of 6 day at the foul line.
Marlee Grinstead added four points, while Emma Brooks hit a fourth-quarter 3-pointer to finish with three points.
The Warriors placed three players in double figures. Rylee Leonard scored 15 points, all coming in the first three quarters. Emma Prine added 14 points, while MacKenzie Gloff tallied 11 points. Izzy Barber scored six points.
The game marked the final for Alexander seniors Jadyn Mace, Karsyn Raines, Brooke Casto, Emma Brooks and Erin Scurlock.
Eastern will face North Adams on Saturday for a spot in the regional tournament.
