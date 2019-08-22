ALBANY — Back in the day on West 23rd Street in Bellaire, the after-school sandlot football games invariably wound up as the big kids versus the little kids. With predictable results, of course.
Thursday’s opener for the Alexander Spartans against Warren dredged up similar recollections as Andrew Pinkerton’s Warriors had a definite size and experience advantage over the youthful Spartans, taking a 4-0 triumph.
With a distinct size mismatches across the pitch, Alexander headman Tom Fauber needed an almost flawless performance at every position. The game started reasonably well for the home squad as speedy, reliable Taylor Meadows blazed by the defense and beat goalie Millie Ryan with a wicked shot three minutes in. Unfortunately, the framework intervened and the attempt bounced clear.
Meanwhile, the Warriors began to string together a series of passes with sophomore Macie Smith as the trigger distributor. With ten minutes off the first half clock, Smith knocked the ball to freshman Sophie Cochran who returned it to Smith on a give-and-go. She collected the pass and took an unchallenged rip to Spartan goalie Emma Pennington’s right. The ball bounced off her hands into the screening and the Warriors had the 1-0 lead.
Less than two minutes later, Smith collected a deflection again in nearly the same spot. A quick spike settled in the net for the 2-0 visitor lead.
Alexander, at this point, was having difficulty getting their passing game to be consistent. “Too many of our passes were too soft, directed to Warren, nowhere near a teammate, or just kicks for the sake of kicking the ball,” Fauber commented. “And often we tried to turn through defenders who were bigger, stronger, and skilled.”
With a two-goal lead, the Warriors strategy was to converge on Meadows at every opportunity. The senior’s speed was often too much for the trio of defenders, however, as Meadows worked herself into the clear to power several shots that flew wide of the post. With those threats snuffed, the first half ended 2-0 Warren.
As the second stanza started, the basic equation remained the same: Alexander didn’t get any bigger and it was still a “big kids versus little kids” kind of scene. A touch over two minutes after the whistle, Smith powered around the midfield and lofted a nice pass to the left flank. Cochran was alone when she collected the ball and arced a high ball over Pennington and into the far reaches of the goal.
The 3-0 lead was increased just three minutes later when Taylor Sloan fired a similar shot into the strings to give Warren a four goal advantage. The Spartans were still game, though, and managed some forays into the defense down the wings with Alexis Queen, Camryn Courtney, and Leah Esselburn but could not get a quality shot. Meadows battled continually and forced the only true goalie save of the match when her hard blast to Ryan’s left was smothered.
Through the reminder of the game, the going was fifty-fifty with neither side maintaining a dominant offensive threat. The scoreboard showed 4-0 and Warren picked up their second win of the season. The Spartans were left to regroup after a four tally loss.
“There’s no doubt we have to work on a number of things but a good bit is correctable,” Fauber said. “We only have two seniors and two juniors so this was the first varsity pressure for the bulk of the team. We’ll get to work and get back at it.”
That the Spartans are small and young is evident. One humorous comment heard from the crowd was “they’re so young they probably still have their milk teeth.”
With first game jitters in the rear view mirror, the Spartans will hit the road Monday for a tilt at Logan Elm. The Spartan boys with be part of the double header.
SCORING:
Alex 0 0 0
Warren 2 2 4
Warren Smith (Cochran) 1st 30:03 0-1
Warren Smith 1st 28:41 0-2
Warren Cochran 2nd 37:48 0-3
Warren Sloan 2nd 34:01 0-4
