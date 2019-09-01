Waterford and Belpre continue the pace the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division golf race after the conclusion of three league matches last week.
Waterford is 19-1, while Belpre is 15-1.
Southern is the closest competitor at 12-4.
The first match last week saw Belpre take a win at Oxbow Golf Course, with Federal Hocking serving as the host school.
Belpre had a team score of 171, followed by Southern's 191. Federal Hocking was third at 193, followed by Eastern (210) and Trimble (234).
Belpre was led by Eric Dotson (39), Matt Deems (44), Connor Copeland (44), Thomas Griffith (44), Jacob Ferrier (45) and PJ Hostottle (61).
Southern was paced by Joey Weaver (47), Tanner Lisle (47), Landon Hill (48), Jacob Milliron (49), David Shaver (60) and Grant Smith (66).
Mitchell Roush led Federal Hocking with a round of 39, as he shared medalist honors with Dotson. He was followed on the Lancers by Mason Jackson (43), Collin Jarvis (51), Wes Carpenter (60), Tyler Wilson (61) and Shane Fredricks (62).
Eastern was led by Nick Durst (50), Colton McDaniel (52), Trevor Morrissey (54), Jacob Spencer (55) and Sydney Sanders (67).
Trimble was led by Blaceton Moore (52), Jason Cossu (58), Matthew Reed (62), Silas Andrews (62), Zach North (66) and Gage Schoonover (67).
Trimble was the home team last Wednesday at Forrest Hills, in a match won by Waterford.
The Wildcats had a team score of 172, followed by Eastern's 193. Wahama had a 196, Miller a 200 and Trimble a 219.
Miller's Hunter Dutiel was the medalist with a 37. He was followed on his team by Trey Hettich (43), Chase Jewett (55) and Landon Paige (65).
Waterford was led by Gavin Brooker (40), Brooks Suprano (41), Ryan Hendershot (45), Will Huck (46), Peyton Powers (46) and Braxton Leister (51).
Eastern's Ethan Short and Colton McDaniel each shot a 47, followed by Trevor Morrissey (48), Sydney Spencer (51), Nick Durst (53) and Jacob Spencer (55).
Trimble was paced by Blaceton Moore (50), Matthew Reed (53), Silas Andrews (56), Zach North (60), Jason Cossu (62) and Gage Schoonover (67).
Waterford earned another team win last Thursday in a match that was also hosted by the Lancers at Oxbow.
Waterford won with a team score of 178, followed by Federal Hocking (195), Wahama (200), Miller (201) and South Gallia.
Dutiel was once again strong for the Falcons, posting a 38. Hettich followed with a 42, Jewett a 56 and Paige a 65 for Miller.
Waterford was led by Brooks Suprano (41), Ryan Hendershot (42), Gavin Brooker (45), Will Huck (50) Peyton Powers (50) and Braxton Leister (53).
Roush had another strong round for Federal Hocking with a 40. He was followed by Mason Jackson (45), Collin Jarvis (55), Wes Carpenter (55), Tyler Wilson (60) and Shane Fredricks (69).
Federal Hocking's TVC-Hocking record stands at 11-9, while Wahama is 12-12. Eastern is 10-10, followed by Miller (8-16), South Gallia (1-15) and Trimble (1-19).
Three league matches will take place this week. Waterford, Eastern, Federal Hocking, Southern and Belpre will be at Lakeside on Tuesday, and Waterford, Miller, South Gallia, Trimble and Belpre will return to Lakeside on Thursday.
Southern, Federal Hocking, Miller, Wahama and Belpre will be at Riverside on Wednesday.
