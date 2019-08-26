Waterford and Belpre are locked into a battle at the top of the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division golf standings.
Waterford and Belpre are both 11-1 in league play after last week’s pay of matches.
Belpre was able to edge Waterford last Thursday to force the tie.
Both of the league’s matches last week were held at the Meigs Golf Course, with Eastern serving as the home team.
Last Tuesday, Eastern took home a win against Federal Hocking, Wahama, Trimble and South Gallia.
Eastern posted a winning score of 179, followed by Federal Hocking (189), Wahama (207), Trimble (237) and South Gallia.
Eastern was led by Nick Durst and Ethan Short, both shooting a 43. Trevor Morrisey had a 45 and Colton McDaniel a 48 to round out the team scoring. Ella Kline followed with a 68.
Mitchell Roush led Federal Hocking with a round of 40, and received medalist honors for the round. He was followed closely by Mason Jackson’s 43. Wes Carpenter (51), Collin Jarvis (55), Shane Fredericks (63) and Tyler Wilson (67) followed for the Lancers.
Wahama was led by Connor Ingels (48), Ethan Mitchell (51), Casey Greer (52), Ty White (56), Mattie Ohlinger (57) and Jillian Love (61).
Matthew Reed led Trimble with a 51, followed by Blaceton Moore’s 56. Zach North and Gage Schoonovoer each shot a 65, while Jason Cossu fired a 66.
South Gallia’s lone golfer was Noah Spurlock, and he shot a 55.
Belpre was able to edge Waterford in the Thursday match. The Golden Eagles had a team score of 165, followed by the Wildcats’ 178.
Southern followed with a 184, then Eastern (190) and Miller (215).
Belpre’s team effort was led by Eric Dotson (38), Connor Copeland (40), Thomas Griffith (42), Jacob Ferrier (45), Matt Deems (48), and Tucker Liston (55).
Waterford’s Brooks Suprano was the medalist with a 36. The rest of his teammates were Gavin Brooker (45), Braxton Leister (48), Ryan Hendershot (49), Will Huck (49) and Peyton Powers (54).
Southern was led by Joey Weaver (38), Landen Hill (42), Jacob Milliron (50), David Sharer (54), Tanner Lisle (56) and Grant Smith (61).
Eastern was led by Ethan Short (40), Nick Durst (48), Colton McDaniel (51), Trevor Morrisey (51) Jacob Spencer (51) and Holter (55).
Miller was led by Hunter Dutiel (38), Trey Hettich (53), Chase Jewett (61) and Landon Paige (63).
Southern is in third place in the overall TVC-Hocking standings at 9-3, followed by Wahama (8-8), Eastern (6-6), Federal Hocking (6-6), Miller (6-10), South Gallia (1-11) and Trimble (1-11).
The next league match will be held at Oxbow, on Tuesday and Thursday with Federal Hocking being the home team, and on Wednesday at Forrest Hills with Trimble being the home team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.