MASON, W.Va — The Waterford Wildcats golf team holds the early lead in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division standings.
Waterford leads the league with an 8-0 record through two weeks of play.
Southern and Belpre follow at 7-1, while Miller and Wahama are 6-6. Federal Hocking is 3-5, Eastern is 2-6, South Gallia is 1-7 and Trimble is 0-8.
Southern took an overall win last Tuesday at Riverside Golf Course, in Mason, W.Va. The Tornadoes won with a team score of 184.
Wahama followed at 199, Eastern at 212 and Miller at 221.
Southern was led by Tanner Lisle's round of 45. He was followed on his team by Joey Weaver (46), Jacob Millron (46), Landon Hill (47), David Shaver (53) and Grant Smith (66).
Wahama was led by Conner Ingels (45), Ty White (46), Ethan Mitchell (53), Mattie Ohlinger (55), Jillian Love (67) and Casey Greer (69).
Eastern was paced by Nicholas Durst (50), Ethan Short (51), Colton McDaniel (54), Sydnee Sanders (57) and Ella Cline (64).
Miller's Hunter Dutiel was the day's medalist by shooting a 40. He was followed on his team by Trey Hetrich (51), Chase Jewett (64), Landon Paige (66) and Jeb Bolyard (68).
South Gallia had one golfer, as Noah Spurlock shot a 57.
Riverside was again the host site on Friday, as Waterford edged out Belpre for the win. The Wildcats finished with a team score of 175, followed by Belpre's 179.
Wahama followed with a 208, Federal Hocking a 209 and Trimble 251.
Waterford's Brooks Sauprano led the Wildcats' winning effort by shooting a nine-hole score of 38. Ryan Hendershot followed with a 45 and Braxton Leister and Gavin Brooker each shot a 46. Peyton Powers finished with a 52 and Brett Colyer a 54 for Waterford.
Belpre was led by Eric Dotson (43), Thomas Griffin (43), Matt Deems (45), Jacob Ferrier (48), Conner Copeland (49), and PJ Hostottly (55).
Wahama was led by Conner Ingels (41), Ethan Mitchell (53), Mattie Ohlinger (57), Carey Greer (57), Ty White (60) and Jillian Love (67).
Federal Hocking's top scorer was Mitchell Roush, who shot a 45. He was followed by Collin Jarvis (53), Mason Jackson (54), Wes Carpenter (57), Tyler Wilson (69) and Shane Fredicks (69).
Trimble was led by Blaceton Moore (59), Matthew Reed (61), Jason Cossu (65), Zach North (66), Silas Andrews (70) and Gage Schoonover (70).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.