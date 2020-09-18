The Athens girls' golf team continues to show ways in which it has improved on the golf course this season.
The latest example came at Wednesday's Tri-Valley Conference meet, held at the Athens Country Club.
The Bulldogs' team score of 216 was second only to Waterford's 212.
More importantly, Athens shaved 34 strokes off its team score from the last time it competed at the Athens Country Club on Aug. 12.
Lisa Liu led Athens, and the field, as she was the medalist for the round. She posted a score of 45.
Athens' Maddie Whiting was fifth overall with a score of 53, while Olivia Kaiser was ninth overall with a score of 56. Grace Corrigan and Regan Bobo each had rounds of 62 for the Bulldogs. Abigail Cornwell also had a score of 63 for Athens.
Wellston finished third at 234, Federal Hocking was fourth at 250, Nelsonville-York was fifth at 261, while Vinton County was sixth at 264 and River Valley seventh at 277.
Waterford's Leah Ryan (second, 46) and Madi Hiener (third, 49) followed Liu in the individual standings.
Wellston was led by Halle Martin's 51, while Hallie Shea shot a 54.
Nelsonville-York was led by Caitlin Hall's 54, which was tied for seventh with Shea. Ryleigh Giffin also shot a 62 for the Buckeyes, with Mackenzie Hurd posting a score of 64.
Jaya Booth (ninth, 56) and Liz Lambert (10th, 60) led Vinton County.
Emma Wilson led Federal Hocking, as her round of 60 was tied for 10th. Makyla Walker shot a 62 for the Lancers, while Emma Amlin finished with a 63 and Alexis Smith a 65.
