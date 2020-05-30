Abby Webb considers herself one of the lucky ones.
The recent Athens High School graduate might have missed out on a chance to compete in track and field during her senior season. However, she was able to see the high school finish line in her favorite sport of cross country.
"Thankfully, I was able to run my last high school cross country season before this all started," Webb said. "It was upsetting that I was not able to finish out my first high school track season, but I'm thankful for the little time I got with my teammates and coaches."
Webb will get another opportunity to compete on the cross country course. She will join the cross country and track and field programs at the University of Rio Grande.
Webb will study early childhood education.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancelation of the spring track and field season. Months before all the postponements and cancelations happened, Webb was able to finish her high school cross country career on a high note.
She posted her best high school 5K time in her last race, posting a time of 23 minutes and 54 seconds at the Tri-Valley Conference meet.
Webb was able to knock nearly four minutes off her PR from her freshman season.
"I was beyond excited that I'd run in the 23s," Webb said. "I told myself I needed to at least get in the 24's but, I was even faster than that."
Webb was able to help the Bulldogs' highly successful cross country program, led by Alex Moody and Fitz Read.
"Athens has helped me prepare to run at the collegiate level in so many ways," Webb said. "My coaches pushed me to always be better. They praised me when I did well and never made me feel bad when I failed. They made my sport a perfect mixture of fun and hard and I think that's why I love it so much. The memories attached to running high school cross country have led me to this place and dream of running college cross country and track. My coaches and teammates make me want to be a much better runner and person."
Webb said she reached out to Rio Grande cross country coach Bob Willey after the conclusion of her high school season.
"A few weeks later, we met in person to talk and fill out paper work," Webb said. "I was interested in Muskingum and OU but, ultimately decided on Rio."
Webb said she knew Rio Grande was the right place for her after going on a campus visit.
"I fell in love with Rio from my very first visit there," she said. "I knew, right after leaving the open house, that I wanted to spend the next four years there. It just felt like home. It's small and easy to navigate and all of the people are really nice, especially Coach Willey."
Webb will certainly have a successful coach to run for at the collegiate level. Willey has been the RedStorm's cross country coach since 1986, and also led the program from 1975 through 1979. He's coached 100 all-Americans and five individual national champions.
It will be an opportunity for Webb to make more cross country memories. She said a routine before each high school race is one of her favorite memories.
"We would do our positivity circle before each race," she said. "In between strides, all of the girls would circle up and hold hands while we said something positive about the day. It was a great way to hype us up before the races. After that we'd do our cheer and then sprint back to our box."
Cross country might be an individual sport, but the team aspect is still important for Webb. She said she enjoyed pulling for the boys' team while they competed on the course.
"We'd line up in the woods or at the end of the course and scream for our boys to help them finish strong," she said. "They did the same for us and it was a really great way for us to inspire one another."
Webb tried to inspire her teammates during competition, and she said her Athens coaches did the same for her.
"Alex Moody and Fitz Read, without them, there's no way I'd be in this place today," Webb said. "I want to thank my track coach, Adam Gonczy for all of the motivation and inspiration he gave me this season."
And of course, family played a big role for Webb as she embarks on the next journey in her academic and running career.
"I also want to thank my dad (Timothy Webb) for being with me throughout the last seven years of my cross country career," she said. "I'd also like to thank my guardians (Miranda and Michael Hodgson) for taking me in so that I could finish my senior year at Athens and for always cheering on me at every race. Lastly, I'd like to thank my aunt Holly Richmond, who passed away two years ago, for making me who I am today. Everything I did was to make her proud."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.