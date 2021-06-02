Deane Webb announced his decision to retire from coaching on Tuesday after serving as the Ohio volleyball head coach for the last seven seasons.
"I am truly thankful for the opportunity I have had to coach at Ohio University the last seven years," said Webb. "It has been a privilege to lead this program. After much thought and prayer, I have decided to retire from coaching. My family and I are looking forward to the next step God has for us in our journey."
Webb guided Ohio to a Mid-American Conference regular season title in his first season at the helm in 2014 as the Bobcats went 23-6 overall, including a perfect 16-0 mark in MAC play. The following year, he led the Bobcats to their 10th NCAA tournament appearance in program history as Ohio went 25-8 and captured the MAC tournament crown.
"We thank Deane Webb for his contributions to the Ohio volleyball program, both on and off the court," said Director of Athletics Julie Cromer. "He added to our program's championship history and was a positive influence in the Athens community. We wish him well in his future endeavors."
Webb coached a pair of American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Americans and MAC Player of the Year winners in Abby Gilleland (2014) and Tia Jimerson (2019), a pair of MAC Setter of the Year winners in Gilleland (2014) and Vera Giacomazzi (2017, '19) and a MAC Defensive Player of the Year winner in Jimerson (2019). In all, Ohio totaled 20 All-MAC selections and 36 Academic All-MAC selections.
"Thank you to the Ohio University athletic department administration for this opportunity and for your support," said Webb. "Thank you to the loyal Bobcat fans, the Alumni Band, the Rohr Room supporters, and Lou. You all made it a joy to coach in the Convo. Thank you to all our coaching and support staff members that have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to create experiences for our players. Last, but not least, thank you to all former and current players. My family and I are honored to have shared in your college experience."
