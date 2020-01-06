CROOKSVILLE — Brayden Weber's final field goal was a game-winner for the Trimble Tomcats.
Weber scored with 2.5 seconds left, leading Trimble to a 55-53 victory at Crooksville on Saturday.
The Tomcats' fifth win in a row improved their record to 7-1 overall.
Weber scored a game-high 23 points in the win, making 9 of 15 shots from the field. He was hot from the outside, making 5 of 8 3-point attempts.
Trimble beat Crooksville in part due to its outside shooting. The Tomcats made 8 of 18 3-point attempts, as Austin Wisor made two and Cameron Kittle one.
Blake Guffey added 15 points and seven rebounds in the win.
Kittle set up his teammates, finishing with 11 assists and eight rebounds to go with five points.
Wisor added six points, while Tyler Weber had four points and Sawyer Koons two points. Koons also had four rebounds and three assists.
The game was tight throughout, as it was tied at 14-14 after one quarter. Trimble trailed 28-27 at halftime, and 42-39 going to the fourth. Trimble won the final quarter 16-11 to take the road win.
Miller led Crooksville with 14 points and eight rebounds, while White and Sparks each tallied 13 points.
Trimble will host Wahama on Tuesday, and travel to Wellston on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.