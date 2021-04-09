ALBANY — For the second time this week, the Alexander Spartans went extra innings in a key Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division game.
Unfortunately for the Spartans, Friday's dramatic comeback didn't result in a victory.
The Wellston Golden Rockets earned an 8-5, nine-inning softball victory at Alexander High School.
The Spartans scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings, but the Rockets' three-run ninth inning eventually won the day.
Wellston was able to bounce back from Wednesday's home loss to Athens, improving to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the TVC-Ohio.
Alexander suffered its first league defeat, falling to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the TVC-Ohio.
The game featured a series of momentum swings. Tied at 1-1, Wellston went ahead thanks to a four-run sixth.
The Rockets loaded the bases with two outs, and the Spartans were guilty of consecutive errors to allow Wellston to go ahead 5-1.
Alexander got a run back in the bottom of the sixth to trail 5-2.
On Monday, Alexander rallied in the seventh and 10th innings for a dramatic win over Meigs. On Wednesday, the Spartans scored seven runs in the seventh to break open a tie game at River Valley.
The Spartans found more late-game magic on Friday. They had runners on first and second with two outs when Erin Scurlock lifted a three-run home run to right-center field.
Just like that, Alexander forced a 5-5 tie, and the game moved to extra innings.
Neither team scored in the eighth, but Wellston broke ahead in the ninth.
With two outs and runners on first and second, Kamryn Karr hit a two-run single to make the score 7-5. Neveah Ousley's single added an insurance run for an 8-5 lead.
The Spartans got two runners aboard in the ninth, but weren't able to push a run across as the Rockets held on for the key TVC-Ohio win.
Maddie Potts pitched all nine innings for Wellston to get the win, while Brooke Casto worked all nine innings for Alexander.
Wellston had seven hits and one error. Kenna Kilgour and Ousley each had two hits.
The Spartans finished with 11 hits and five errors. Casto, Scurlock, Audrey Ross and Chloe Payne each had two hits.
Wellston 13, Alexander 8 (baseball)
ALBANY — The Alexander Spartans appeared poised for their first win of the season, but the Wellston Golden Rockets found a late-game comeback.
The Rockets scored 10 runs in the final two innings, leading to a 13-8 baseball victory at Alexander High School on Friday.
The Spartans scored two in the first, three in the third and two more in the fifth to lead 8-3.
Wellston scored five runs in the top of the sixth to tie the game at 8-8, then finally added five more in the top of the seventh to eventually lead to the win.
The Rockets improved to 3-3 overall, and 1-2 in the TVC-Ohio.
Wellston finished with 16 hits, as Gage Downard and Jace McKenzie each had three hits. Downard had three RBIs and two runs scored, while McKenzie had two RBIs and a run scored.
Josh Jackson, Brock Eggers and Jeremiah Frisby each had two-hit games.
Logan Martin got the win with 4 1-3 innings of relief work. He allowed three runs on six hits, striking out five for Wellston.
Stanley Viny took the loss for Alexander with 1 2-3 innings out of the bullpen. He allowed eight runs on eight hits, striking out one and walking three. John Hobbs got the start, going 5 1-3 innings. He surrendered five runs on eight hits, five walks and five strikeouts.
Alexander finished with 10 hits. Preston Truax was 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Drew Harris was 2 for 4 with four RBIs. Cam Bayha and Jace Ervin were each 2 for 4, with Bayha scoring three runs and Ervin two runs.
Matthew Morris had a hit, two walks and three runs scored.
Alexander is 0-6 and 0-3 in the TVC-Ohio.
