ALBANY — The Alexander softball team dropped a 12-1 decision to league-leading Wellston on Monday.
The Rockets scored four times in the top of the third to lead 5-0, adding two in the fifth and one in the sixth to go ahead 8-0.
Alexander scored in the top of the sixth, with Wellston adding four more in the top of the seventh.
Alexander had three hits against Wellston pitcher Maddie Potts. Chloe Payne had a single and RBI, while Jaycie Jordan and Macie Swart each hit singles. Ellie Day pitched a complete game.
Jenna Johnston hit a home run and a double, driving in three runs. Sadie Henry had two hits and three RBIs, while Peterson had two doubles and an RBI.
The Spartans were swept in a home doubleheader on Saturday against Unioto.
The Tanks won the first game 22-0, then won the second game 15-4.
Ryleigh Ryder had Alexander's only hit in the 22-0 loss. Book had four hits for Unioto, while Lauren McCall and Day combined to pitch in the circle for Alexander.
Unioto won the second game 15-4. The Tanks led 3-2 after an inning, then added five runs in the second and six runs in the fourth.
Alexander had eight hits. Payne had two doubles and an RBI. Rylee Bush had a single and RBI while Makiya Radcliff had two singles.
Alexander also lost at home last Friday to Nelsonville-York, 12-3. The Buckeyes trailed 1-0 before scoring three in the third and nine more in the fourth.
Hayleigh Gautier had two hits, including a couple and three RBIs for N-Y, which swept the season series with Alexander.
Abby Riffle also had a double and two RBIs for N-Y. Ryleigh Giffin pitched a complete game.
Day had three hits for Alexander, including an RBI. Swart had two hits, hitting ga two-run home run in the fifth inning to bring Alexander to within 9-3.
Nelsonville-York added three insurance runs in the top of the sixth inning.
