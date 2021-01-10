The Wellston Golden Rockets had a big game from Lauren Cheatem, leading to a road victory inside the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Cheatem, a freshman, scored 20 points to lift Wellston to a 62-47 victory at Athens High School's McAfee Gymnasium on Saturday.
The win is the first for Wellston at Athens High School since the Bulldogs joined the TVC-Ohio in the 2008-09 season.
The Rockets are 1-4 in the TVC-Ohio.
Athens falls to 1-10 overall, and 0-6 in the TVC-Ohio.
Cheatem added 10 rebounds and two assists, making 7 of 14 shots from the field.
Jenna Johnston added 14 points and nine rebounds for Wellston, while Daycee Clemons had 15 points and two assists. McKenna Kilgour added seven points and four assists, while Madison Potts had four points.
Athens was led in scoring by Bailey Cordray-Davis' 13 points. She also had five rebounds. Annika Benton and Kesi Federspiel each added 10 points, with Federspiel adding nine rebounds and four assists. Benton had four steals.
Kianna Benton added six points, Harper Bennett five points and MJ Knapp three points.
Wellston started hot, leading 18-10 after one quarter, and 43-33 at halftime. The Rockets increased the lead by 51-39 going to the fourth quarter.
Athens faces a difficult week ahead as it tries to end a 10-game losing streak. After traveling to TVC-Hocking leader Trimble on Monday, the Bulldogs host TVC-Ohio leader Vinton County on Thursday.
