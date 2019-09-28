ALBANY — With the game on the line, the Wellston Golden Rockets turned to their defense.
Once again, that unit stepped up to the challenge.
Wellston's defense turned in a shutout, winning a slugfest at Alexander High School, 8-0, on Friday.
The Rockets' fourth win in a row was led by a hard-hitting and opportunistic defense.
"If you look back at the last four weeks, our defense has played lights out," Wellston coach Mike Smith said. "We've given up 13 points and all of them were on our JV kids. Our defense is playing really well and came back and played really well tonight."
Wellston improves to 4-1 overall, and 1-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division with the key win over the Spartans.
Alexander falls to 3-2, and 0-2 in league play.
"It was a very physical game," Alexander coach Earich Dean said. "You could hear it from the sidelines and you could hear it from the stands. Both teams played extremely hard, physical football."
Wellston needed one final stop from its defense in the closing minutes of the contest after Alexander's defense came up with a big play.
The Rockets were attempting to salt the game away when Alexander's Jordan Cantrell forced a fumble against Wellston's Rylan Molihan. Kaleb Easley jumped on the football in front of the Spartans' sideline, and Alexander had new life, taking over at the Rockets' 27-yard line with 4:25 remaining.
Three plays later, Alexander had a second-and-two from Wellston's 9-yard line.
The Rockets' aggressive defense took over from there.
Jonathon Garvin stopped Alexander's Easley for a yard loss on second down. Then Brock Eggers and Evan Brown combined to stop Cantrell for another yard loss on third down, forcing Alexander into a fourth-and-four from the 11.
"Both 'backers blitzed, outside backer came and they were able to get inside the line of scrimmage before we could get there and it just clogged everything up," Dean said.
That pressure won the game on the next play for Wellston, as Easley was forced out of the pocket.
He delivered a throw to the back corner of the end zone for Chase Siefert, but Wellston's Hunter Smith was able to come down with the interception.
The Rockets had the football back with just 1:30 left, and would run the clock out from there.
"I thought we persevered tonight," Smith said. "I won't say we played well, but we hung in there and ended up getting the win."
Dean said the Spartans were trying to get the football to Luke Chapman on the fourth-down play, but the Rockets' pressure derailed those plans.
"They were running man on us so we were trying to clear a zone, trying to let Chapman come underneath in a motion. Put him out in the flat," Dean explained. "But they blitzed that same side and we had nobody there to pick him up. So Kaleb had to come out of the pocket and roll the opposite way and made an attempt to get it into Chase Siefert and it just didn't get in."
Wellston held Alexander to 100 yard of total offense and forced three turnovers. RJ Kemp also added an interception in the end zone, while Eggers recovered a first-half fumble to thwart an Alexander scoring drive.
It trumped a solid game from the Spartans' defense, which held Wellston to 108 yards rushing on 46 attempts.
"Hats off to Alexander," Smith said. "They played well and played hard."
Kemp was able to boost Wellston's offense by completing 10 of 18 passes for 139 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
While Molihan had the late fumble, he was still the offensive hero of the game for Wellston. The senior finished with 97 yards on 24 carries, also catching two passes for 30 yards.
Molihan also scored the only touchdown of the game.
Wellston had a long, sustained drive to start the third quarter but it appeared its efforts would stall when it faced fourth-and-13 from the Alexander 21.
That's when the Rockets dialed up a screen play for Molihan. He was able to haul in the pass from Kemp, race toward the sideline and cut up for the 21-yard touchdown.
Kemp then ran in the 2-point try for the 8-0 lead.
"He's a heck of an athlete," Smith said of Molihan. "He's a heck of a player, and if he gets a couple blocks he's always got that opportunity."
The Spartans were looking for the screen on the play, but the Rockets were still able to convert behind Molihan.
"We practiced that all week, the exact play," Dean said. "We were even yelling it from the sidelines, but sometimes they execute well and they got one on us."
The third-quarter drive covered 66 yards in 16 plays and took 8 minutes and 4 seconds off the clock. Wellston converted three fourth downs on the drive that ultimately put it in position to come away with the road victory.
"We just started to get some movement up front," Smith said. "It didn't seem like we were getting anything up front. We finally got a couple blocks, got a couple first downs. I think we got a little bit of confidence, came down to the fourth-down play. We hung in there and made it."
Cantrell led Alexander with 101 yards on 14 carries, but the Spartans will lament their missed opportunities.
Cantrell's 47-yard run late in the first quarter eventually helped lead Alexander to a first-and-goal from the 5-yard line. However, a fumbled snap led to a nine-yard loss back to Wellston's 14.
The Spartans then lost a fumble on a pitch play on second down, leading to Eggers' recovery.
Wellston drove the ball down to Alexander's 32, but Chapman came up with a leaping interception of a Kemp pass at the line of scrimmage, and the Spartans took over at the Rockets' 35 after the return.
However, Kemp would get the ball back. Easley went deep to the end zone for Matt Brown, but when the ball got tipped up in the air, Kemp came down with the interception.
"Kemp just made a heck of a play," Dean said. "Actually caught the ball on his back when he came down. That's a nice play by that young man. We just have to be able to capitalized on it."
While the Spartans are looking for ways to get their offense on track, the Rockets will return home next week knowing they have a defense that can get the job done. Wellston is giving up only 11.8 points per game, including just 9.0 per game during the four-game winning streak.
Next up is a home game against River Valley at C.H. Jones Field on Friday.
"Our defense played great," Smith said. "Offensively, we got one play and ended up getting a score out of it. We held on. It wasn't pretty, but at the end of the day it's a win."
Wellston 8, Alexander 0
Wellston;0;0;8;0;—;8
Alexander;0;0;0;0;—;0
W — Rylan Molihan, 21-yard pass from RJ Kemp (RJ Kemp run), 3:56, 3rd
TEAM STATISTICS
;W;A
First downs;16;6
Plays from scrimmage;65;34
Rushing (plys-yds);46-108;28-95
Passing yards;139;5
Total net yards;247;100
Passes (cmp-att-int);10-19-1;1-6-2
Fumbles (no-lost);1-1;2-1
Penalties (no-yds);2-25;3;30
Punts (no-avg);5-31.2;6-32.5
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Wellston — Rylan Molihan 24-97, Jonathon Garvin 8-18, Hunter Smith 1-5, Jeremiah Frisby 1-0, RJ Kemp 11-(-7), TEAM 1-(-5); Alexander — Jordan Cantrell 14-101, Jagger Cain 2-0, Kaleb Easley 12-(-6)
PASSING
Wellston — RJ Kemp 10-18-1-139 TD, Rylan Molihan 0-1-0-0; Alexander — Kaleb Easley 1-6-2-5
RECEIVING
Wellston — Evan Brown 2-33, Rylan Molihan 2-30 TD, Jonathon Garvin 2-27, Hunter Smith 2-24, Jeremiah Frisby 1-19, Austin Wilkett 1-6; Alexander — Luke Chapman 1-5
