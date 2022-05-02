ALBANY — Derrick Welsh dominated on the mound as the Athens Bulldogs continued to win.
Welsh pitched a complete game shutout as the Bulldogs stretched their winning streak to six games, taking a 2-0 win at Alexander High School on Monday.
Welsh only allowed three hits in seven innings without walking a batter. He struck out six, needing only 73 pitches for the win.
Athens is 11-5 overall and 8-3 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Welsh was also a big reason the Bulldogs were able to scratch out enough offense against Alexander's Jackson Jordan.
Welsh was 2 for 2 with a walk, hitting a double and a triple and scoring a run.
Welsh's triple in the first inning scored Carter Wharton, who led the game off with a single.
Athens led 2-0 in the forth when Jake Goldsberry's sacrifice fly scored Welsh.
The Bulldogs were held to four hits, as Justin Bennett also singled.
Jordan was solid in six innings of work for Alexander. He struck out 12, walking three. He gave up just the four hits, and two earned runs.
Alex Jeffrey pitched a scoreless seventh for Alexander.
Jace Ervin hit a double for Alexander, with Cam Oberholzer and Stanley Viny hitting singles.
Alexander falls to 4-11 overall, and 2-6 in the TVC-Ohio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.