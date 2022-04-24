Derrick Welsh pitched the Athens Bulldogs to a victory on Friday.
Welsh pitched a complete game in Athens' 3-1 win over Vinton County at Rannow Field.
Welsh needed just 67 pitches for the win. He allowed three hits, one earned run and no walks. He struck out five.
The Bulldogs scored twice in the first and once in the third to lead 3-0. The Vikings didn't score off of Welsh until the bottom of the seventh.
Luke Brandes led Athens by going 3 for 3 at the plate with a double and RBI.
Landon Wheatley also hit a double, driving in a run and scoring a run.
Welsh was 1 for 2 with a walk and run. Kaden Hewitt had a single, while Carter Wharton scored a run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.