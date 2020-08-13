Athens coach Nathan White knows it’s a cliche, but perhaps it’s never been more true.
“Every day can be your last,” he said after the Bulldogs’ football practice on Tuesday. “This year I tell these kids, every night I can get a phone call that says, ‘hey, we’re done.’ I certainly am feeling the importance of every day and making sure not only do we get after it and work hard, but make sure that you realize how fun it is and how special it is.”
White and the Bulldogs are making the most out of every day as they work toward what they hope is a 2020 football season.
It’s been a roller coaster of a journey already for White, as he enters his second season as the Bulldogs’ head coach. The month of June was spent having no more than 10 kids in the weight room at one time.
“The best thing about football is having a loaded weight room with the weights clanging and getting everyone out here in conditioning together. We really didn’t get that feeling in June. It felt completely different, but we had incredible attendance.”
The month of July saw workouts shut down for three weeks due to COVID-19 spikes around the county.
Even in the month of August, the Bulldogs have returned to the field, but uncertainty abounds only two weeks away from potentially suiting up for the season opener.
“Luckily in August we’re right back at it and now we’re full-pad practice and it certainly isn’t normal, but with everything we did in June and July, it’s starting to feel when you’re out here between the lines and the whistle is blowing and kids are running around — it feels like football,” White said.
The Bulldogs’ practice was certainly a sign of the coronavirus times. Coaches wore masks. Chairs surrounded the field — six feet apart — and served as each player’s station for water breaks.
Athens hasn’t been using the locker room, and got ready for their picture day without even leaving the field after practice on Tuesday.
White admitted that it’s different, but that the players are adapting quickly to the new normal.
“We’re outside,” he said. “Our locker room is folding chairs around the field so we can keep kids spread out and wearing masks, that kind of stuff. Certainly challenging, but it’s crazily starting to feel normal. It’s what we do now. So we come in, we spread out and get our stuff on then we go practice.”
Another change has occurred in the schedule, as the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced a six-game regular season leading into the postseason. Every team will make the playoffs — if they chose to enter — but can also continue to play more regular season games if they are eliminated from the playoffs.
White said it was not a scenario he saw coming, but he’s open for anything that gets the ‘Dogs on the field.
“I like different stuff,” White said. “Kind of catching a curveball like that is going to be fun. I don’t really care what the season scenario is if we get to go play. To me, there’s a lot of days that I just come out here excited that we’re actually here because a month or two ago I really didn’t think there was a chance.”
Tri-Valley Conference athletic directors approved the revised league schedule on Tuesday. Athens will open at Alexander on Aug. 28 — certainly not a traditional opener — but one that will surely generate excitement between the two programs.
Athens will have a bye from league games week three, and will host Marietta. The Bulldogs and Tigers were scheduled to play that week anyway, and are able to keep that game intact.
Not every league game can be played in those initial six weeks, as Athens won’t play a home game against River Valley.
The Bulldogs will still close the six-game portion of the regular season at arch-rival Nelsonville-York.
Athens will potentially lose non-league games against Waverly, Jackson and Logan. Those are good games for the ‘Dogs, but White said trying to crown a league champion is important.
“We want to play everyone on our schedule of course, but playing a league schedule and being able to declare a league champion is something that I hope every league in the state can do and kind of have it be as normal a season as possible,” he said.
The Bulldogs will have an unquestioned leader on the field in senior quarterback Joey Moore. He accounted for 35 touchdowns in his first season as the signal caller last year. Athens graduated other key skill players, but having Moore in the mix will elevate everyone else on the roster.
“His leadership and the way that he rallies our guys and gets us cranked up in practice is so much more important than his talent and his speed and all that stuff,” White said. “He’s a really good player, but his leadership and the way he makes everybody around him better is what makes him special to our team for sure.”
White and the Bulldogs hope Moore gets as many games as possible to showcase his talents in his final season in an Athens uniform. Athens, like every other team in Ohio, will keep following Gov. Mike DeWine’s press conferences.
Going into Thursday, DeWine had yet to approve contact sports for school versus school competition, but has said that a decision is coming soon. Because of that, players and coaches are still living in a period of uncertainty despite being so close to a possible season.
For White, it will be continuing to stay the course and enjoying as many days as he gets with the 2020 version of the Bulldogs.
“That’s kind of been an added bonus I think, that we really appreciate it more right now than maybe we ever have,” White said.
