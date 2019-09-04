ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Hocking College Hawks drove up to Buffalo, N.Y., on Friday morning in order to make a pit stop at one of world’s great attractions Niagara Falls. The team spent an hour touring the attraction before heading back to the hotel to prepare for the Saturday afternoon’s matchup with the Erie Community College.
Quarterback Tony White lll led the Hocking Hawks (1-0) into the season opener, where he took over and let the team in passing and rushing yards. He was 10 of 23 175 yards and threw passing touchdown and an interception. White also ran for 62 yards on 11 carries with a score on the ground as well.
Running back Ciree Carruthners added 40 yards on seven carries, with teammate Jayzon Wagner adding an additional 30 yards on nine carries.
The Hawks were led by Kenyadus Hollins who caught three passes for 111 yards and most importantly a 57-yard touchdown pass that turn out to be the difference in the game. Dae'Mon Cherry added three catches for 30 yards and Carruthners added four catches for 29 yards.
Defensively, the Hawks were led by Chris Swann who led the team with eight tackles and added an interception. D'Marco Gazaway who added five tackles. Carruthners also had an interception that occurred in the endzone.
For the Erie Kats (0-1), Conner Jones was 15 of 38 for 194 yards. Khaili Horton rushed for 124 yards on 20 carries. Richard Martin added three receptions for 71 yds.
Despite the loss, Erie outgain Hocking 400-307,and ran 35 more plays than the Hawks and had 25 first downs but threw two interceptions compared to Hocking College's one.
Hocking College's next game will be this Sunday afternoon, when they travel to northeast Ohio to battle the JV team from NCAA division three powerhouse Mount Union. Kickoff from Mount Union Stadium is set for 2 p.m.
Lady Hawks swept by Cougars in season opener
NELSONVILLE — The Hocking College volleyball team (0-1) was swept by Cincinnati - Clermont, 3-0 (25-17,25-14,25-11), inside the Hocking College Student Center in its season opener on Aug. 24.
The Cougars (2-0), who compete as part of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) were ranked number one in the nation last year. Head Coach Josh Hamer was last year’s “Coach of the Year.”
Hocking College is a member of the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference (OCCAC) which could very well be the toughest NJCAA D-II and D-III conference in the country. Last season, the league produced the national champion and the 5th-place team in D-III.
In the match, the Lady Hawks were led by a pair of freshmen making their college debut. Freshman outside hitter Sierra Delong (Chillicothe/Southeastern HS) recorded a team-high five kills.
Freshman hitter Maddison Southworth (Beavor,OH/Eastern HS) led the team in attacking percentage with .750 after posting three kills on four swings with no errors. The team finished with 12 kills on 28 attempts but committed 14 errors.
On defense, the Lady Hawks were led by Delong who recorded a team-high nine digs. Southworth added seven digs as the team finished with a total of 27.
The Cougars recorded 22 kills on 54 attacks with 14 serves aces while only committing 6 errors to gain a .296 kill percentage. The Cougars were led by junior Zoe England (Glen Este, OH) and freshman Alaina Smith (Oak Hills, OH). England recorded a match-high 13 attempts and match-high 10 assists, while Smith added 10 attacks. On defense, senior Kelsie Holland (Simon Kenton, KY) recorded a match-high 14 digs.
— Information courtesy of Hocking College Athletics
