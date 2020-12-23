ROCK SPRINGS — Brayden Whiting had a career night for the Athens Bulldogs.
But when fouls put him on the bench, his teammates were able to step up.
Whiting scored a career-high 34 points as Athens held off the Meigs Marauders, 66-60 on Tuesday inside Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.
Whiting made nine 2-point field goals, three 3-pointers and all seven of his foul shots for his 34-point effort.
However, the senior battled foul trouble all night, eventually fouling out in the fourth quarter.
Athens was in control at one point in the fourth, leading 54-38 with 6:04 to play.
However, Meigs came back to tie the game at 60-60 with 17 seconds left after Braylon Harrison's 3-pointer.
Without Whiting in the game, Will Matters would score the go-ahead points.
Matters was fouled on the inbounds and made two free throws for a 62-60 lead with 15 seconds remaining.
Meigs was called for a traveling on its next possession, only its second turnover of the quarter, and then was called for an intentional foul.
Matters made both of the foul shots with three seconds left, and Athens scored on a runout layup as time expired for the final margin.
The win improves Athens' record to 4-4 overall and 2-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Meigs falls to 1-6 overall, and 1-2 in the TVC-Ohio.
Matters and Derrick Welsh each scored nine points for Athens. Trey Harris tallied seven points, while Jake Sayers scored five points.
Whiting went off in the second quarter, scoring 14 points. That gave him 21 points at halftime, and he added nine more points in the third quarter for an even 30.
Whiting added a pair of 2-point field goals in the fourth before fouling out.
Whiting also added six rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Welsh also had five rebounds and two blocks, while Trey Harris added five assists.
Coulter Cleland led Meigs with 16 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and four steals. Wyatt Hoover had 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Harrison tallied 12 points. Andrew Dodson added 10 points for the Marauders.
Athens now has an extended break over the holidays, as its next game is scheduled for Jan. 5 at home against Vinton County.
