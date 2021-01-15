ABLANY — The Alexander Spartans implemented a solid strategy and were hanging tough with the Athens Bulldogs.
Once Brayden Whiting found his shot though, it was a matter of time before the Bulldogs started to pull away.
Whiting spearheaded Athens' comeback win with a solid second-half shooting effort, leading the Bulldogs to a 47-32 victory at Alexander High School on Friday.
Whiting scored a game-high 17 points, with 13 coming in the second half. Eight came in the final quarter, a frame Athens won 19-5 to end Alexander's hopes of an upset.
The Spartans were playing their second game without dynamic point guard Kyler D'Augustino. Without their top playmaker in the lineup, the Spartans slowed the pace of the game down, trying to eat time off the clock with each possession.
Alexander (3-6, 3-3 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division) also played without D'Augustino in a 96-22 loss at Warren on Tuesday, but bounced back with a strong effort in the rivalry matchup against Athens.
"That was exactly our strategy," Alexander coach Jeff Skinner said. "Not having Kyler makes our ball control a little more difficult but Jeremiah Clark, in our last two outings, has proven that he can take care of the basketball."
The Spartans never trailed in the first half, and still led 20-16 in the third quarter after a pair of Zach Barnhouse free throws.
Athens shot just 6 of 21 in the first half against Alexander's zone, having a difficult time finding a rhythm.
"We couldn't shoot the ball in the first half," Athens coach Mickey Cozart said. "Once you start making some shots, then you start pulling them out of it a little bit, stretch the defense, but we couldn't do that in the first half. It just took us a while to get going tonight."
Once Athens (7-5, 5-0 TVC-Ohio) got going, it never really looked back.
The Bulldogs took their first lead of the night on Whiting's corner 3-pointer, 23-21. Jake Sayers followed up with a deep 3 from the left wing for a 26-21 advantage with 2:25 left in the third quarter.
"It was huge, because you figure you've got a couple possessions at that point," Cozart said. "So at that point, we started thinking about our zone and getting into that, making their possessions longer and longer. I thought we did a good job with that."
Barnhouse had a career night with 15 points on 6 of 9 shooting to help keep the Spartans in the game. He scored consecutive field goals to end the third quarter, the second coming on a put back that just beat the buzzer.
That allowed Alexander to trail just 28-27. The Spartans were very much alive against the TVC-Ohio leaders.
Whiting quickly shut the door on the Spartans early in the fourth quarter.
He received a pass from Will Matters in the right corner, made a 3-pointer while being fouled on the shot.
Whiting made the free throw to complete the four-point play. Alexander had battled all night, but suddenly found itself down 36-27 when Sayers and Trey Harris followed with put-back baskets.
"We hadn't had any separation yet to that point," Cozart said. "It was big for us."
The Bulldogs would start the fourth with an 11-0 run, leading 39-27 with 4:43 remaining after Whiting's three-point play off a feed from Harris.
Matters battled foul trouble to finish with nine points, three steals and two assists. Harris also had nine points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists for Athens, while Sayers added seven points and seven rebounds. Derrick Welsh had five points and five rebounds.
"Athens has a nice club and I'm happy for them," Skinner said. "We look forward to going to battle up at McAfee and we look forward to the next couple weeks."
Alexander also received seven points apiece from Jacob Phillips and Cam Houpt, and three points and eight rebounds from Clark.
Alexander is scheduled to host Eastern on Tuesday, and River Valley on Friday before traveling to Belpre next Saturday. Skinner said the team hopes to have D'Augustino back on Monday, and available for those upcoming games.
"We play several games in the next couple of weeks so hopefully we're making positive steps," Skinner said.
Alexander also honored a big senior class before the game in Jacob Phillips, Clayton Williams, TJ Vogt, Preston Truax, Cam Houpt, John Hobbs, Jeremiah Clark and Isaac York.
"Those guys all did a terrific job," Skinner said. "I'm proud of them."
It was also Skinners' first time coaching against the Bulldogs, as he served as Athens' coach for two different stints, winning a Division II Southeast District title in 2013.
Cozart was Skinner's assistant his last season in Athens in 2015-16.
"I'm happy for him," Cozart said. "This is what he loves to do. I'm happy for him. Jeff and I are friends. We always have been. We always will be. Coaching against him is a little different. It was good night."
Skinner, who is still a social studies teacher at Athens Middle School, echoed Cozart's sentiments.
"I spent a lot of time in the gym over the years with Brayden Whiting and Will Matters," he said. "Those kids know that I love them.
"I've had everyone of those kids in my classroom, at least one year, some of them two years," Skinner added. "As a teacher, I get close to the kids. It's fun for me to see them do well. I try, just like coach Cozart does, it's not about me and him, it's about our kids playing the game. I thought both teams did a good job tonight. It was a clean, hard fought game."
Athens 47, Alexander 32
Athens;6;10;12;19;—;47
Alexander;7;11;9;5;—;32
ATHENS 47 (7-5, 5-0 TVC-Ohio)
Jake Sayers 3 0-0 7, Will Matters 3 2-5 9, Trey Harris 3 3-3 9, Brayden Whiting 6 3-4 17, Derrick Welsh 1 3-3 5, Shane McDade 0 0-0 0, Will Ginder 0 0-0 0, Tanner McCune 0 0-0 0, Bryan McMillan 0 0-0 0, Charlie Strohm 0 0-0 0, Landon Wheatley 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 16 11-15 47; 3-point field goals: 4 (Whiting 2, Sayers, Matters 1 apiece)
ALEXANDER 32 (3-6, 3-3 TVC-Ohio)
Jacob Phillips 3 0-0 7, Clayton Williams 0 0-0 0, Preston Truax 0 0-0 0, Cam Houpt 2 3-4 7, Jeremiah Clark 1 1-3 3, Zach Barnhouse 6 3-5 15, Jagger Cain 0 0-1 0, TJ Vogt 0 0-1 0, Landon Hornsby 0 0-0 0, John Hobbs 0 0-0 0, Gage Vincent 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 12 7-14 32; 3-point field goals: 1 (Phillips 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Athens 16-41 (.390), 3-point field goals 4-17 (.235); Alexander 12-32 (.375), 3-point field goals 1-7 (.143); Free throws — Athens 11-15 (.733), Alexander 7-14 (.500); Rebounds — Athens 26 (Sayers 7), Alexander 27 (Clark 8); Assists — Athens 7 (Matters, Harris 2 apiece), Alexander 5 (Williams, Clark, Barnhouse, Cain, Hornsby 1 apiece); Blocks — Athens 0, Alexander 0; Turnovers — Athens 13, Alexander 22; Steals — Athens 14 (Matters, Harris 3 apiece), Alexander 5 (Hornsby 2); Team fouls — Athens 13, Alexander 18; JV game — Athens 42, Alexander 31.
