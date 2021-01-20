WELLSTON — Brayden Whiting had another big night, and the Athens Bulldogs picked up another key Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division win.
The Bulldogs were 53-42 winners on Tuesday at Athens High School.
The victory kept Athens alone in first place in the TVC-Ohio standings. The Bulldogs are 8-6 overall and 6-0 in the TVC-Ohio.
Athens remains a game ahead of Vinton County (5-1) in the league standings.
Wellston fell to 4-5 overall and 0-4 in the TVC-Ohio after the loss to the Bulldogs.
Whiting poured in 29 points to lead the Bulldogs to the road win. He made a trio of 3-point shots, also cashing in on eight of his 11 trips to the free throw line.
Whiting also grabbed five rebounds.
Will Matters hit double figures for Athens with 10 points, getting four steals and two assists.
Derrick Welsh contributed six points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two assists for Athens. Jake Sayers had four points, six rebounds and three steals, while Trey Harris and Will Ginder each scored two points. Harris also had three assists and five rebounds.
Colton Baldwin led Wellston with 19 points, while Chance Sanders added 12 points.
Athens led 15-4 after one quarter, and 32-16 at halftime. The lead was 46-29 going to the fourth. Wellston won the final frame 13-7, but it wasn't enough.
