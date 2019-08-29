NELSONVILLE — The Buckeyes, and fourth-year head coach Rusty Richards, learned something during the just completed scrimmage season.
Keegan Wilburn looks a lot better holding a football than a board signaling in plays.
Wilburn, Nelsonville-York’s hummingbird-on-rails playmaker, was among of trio of primary ball-carriers who essentially missed all of the Buckeyes’ three scrimmages over the past month. Neither Wilburn, nor junior Brandon Phillips, nor sophomore Dalton Flowers, were able to play more than a handful of reps.
Those absences left the Buckeyes unbalanced, and a bit punchless, as they tried to incorporate a new no-huddle, zone-read based offense. It was frustrating for Richards, who believes his group is on its way to a bounce back in 2019 despite not showing much of that in scrimmages against Logan, New Lexington and Newark Catholic.
“There’s our top three running backs,” said Richards, who is 26-10 with four playoff wins at N-Y. “And those are some of our more dynamic kids in the passing game too.
“So we’ve been limited,” he continued. “We’re working hard but we’ve had some bad luck here in the preseason with kids being out.”
Richards said the trio — Wilburn, Phillips and Flowers — should all be back for the traditional week one showdown against Trimble. Add in returning starter senior Mikey Seel at quarterback, and the Buckeyes have the pieces to rev it up offensively with the new offense.
It’ll start with Wilburn, an Ohio University commit, who has been dazzling over three previous varsity seasons. Whether it’s as a traditional running back, a slot receiver, a wide out, a return man, or a Wildcat QB, Wilburn is the most exciting player in Athens County in 2019 and one of the most productive players in the state.
An All-Ohio First Team pick in Division VI last year, Wilburn piled up more than 1,000 rushing yards in 2018 while scoring a combined 21 touchdowns in a variety of ways. Wilburn was the Southeast District Offensive Player of the Year after scoring 21 of N-Y’s 32 total touchdowns on the year. After three varsity seasons, Wilburn has amassed 2,674 rushing yards, 1,379 receiving yards and scored a total of 55 touchdowns.
The objective this season is to develop enough other weapons that opponents can’t simply double or triple team Wilburn on every offensive snap.
“If we can just get the ball in his hands, you’re just holding your breath watching him. He can take any play and take a minus-two pass and turn it into 80 in a hurry,” Richards said.
“(Wilburn) knows that. We know that. The defenses know that. We can use that to our advantage,” the coach added. “Hopefully by game three or four this year we can show them we have a lot of athletes and maybe we’ll get a little single coverage here and there.”
Phillips, who had 39 catches for 580 yards last season and averaged a solid 37.7 yards per punt, developed into a great second weapon in 2018. Seel, as a junior, completed better than 50 percent of his passes for 1,100 yards and nine touchdowns against 12 interceptions.
Seel is bigger and stronger than a year ago, and was the Buckeyes’ leading rusher in all three of the preseason scrimmages. He could be the x-factor that helps N-Y over the hump.
“We’re putting the ball in Mikey and Keegan’s hands, with all the reads. It’s a more modern look. (Seel) has options with RPOs,” Richards explained. “(Seel) has looked much better and knows what he’s doing.
“If they’re not going to guard us outside, we’ll throw it out there. That will open things up.”
The Buckeyes begin 2019 with more experience than a year ago. The backfield will be complete with junior fullback Colton Snyder returning to play alongside Seel, Wilburn and Phillips.
Senior Mitchell Keplar will man the tight end position. On the offensive line, the Buckeyes will have primarily seven players filling the slots with senior Evan Hamilton and Drake McClain on the left side, junior Matthew Odenthal returning at center, junior Christian Wiseman and sophomore Tucker Levering competing at guard, and sophomores Domnik Robson and Ethan Berry playing at right tackle. Odenthal, Wiseman and McClain all got valuable experience a year ago.
N-Y will be young, but deep, at wideout. Senior Austin Thrapp, a new roster addition, heads up a group that includes six other juniors — Kobi Bennington, Christopher McDonald, Ethan Douglas, Ethan Gail, and Alec and Zach Taylor.
Richards will have a full complement of packages, formations, and option plays at his disposal. And more than one home-run hitter to set up mismatches for.
“When we go five wide, we’ll have five wide receivers out there,” he said. “We couldn’t do that before.”
Defense is anchored in the middle
The Buckeyes will try to employ a similar, adaptive, approach on defense. N-Y has established tackling machines inside with returners at linebacker in Snyder, Keplar and Douglas.
Whether N-Y goes with a four-man, or five-man, front will likely depend on the opponent. But with a strong trio of LBs in place, the hope is the Buckeyes do less breaking and more bending in 2019.
Levering was a revelation on the defensive line last season as a freshman, and Wiseman returns to give N-Y two potential trouble-makers on the front. Big junior Jacob Burcher (6-0, 290), Hamilton, Robson and McClain will make the Buckeyes have options on the interior.
Freshman Maleek Williams (6-2, 200) has emerged a top candidate at defensive end, with Flowers and sophomore Nathan Martin getting reps on the edges.
The secondary will also see a lot of players getting a chance to make an impact. Sophomore Drew Carter, Gail, and the Taylors will be lined up deep at safety, while Thrapp, Bennington, Phillips, McDonald — and perhaps freshman Dakota Inman — will man the corners.
Richards said N-Y aims to go deep this season, in terms of depth. Some players will see reps on both sides of the ball, but if he can keep others — like Wilburn and Seel — fresh that will help N-Y’s long-term prospects.
It’s possible the Buckeyes will try to get 28 to 30 players on the field for substantial action this season.
“We have some young guys that need to get in there and we need to see what they can do,” Richards said.
As tough as ever
The Buckeyes’ non-league schedule remains daunting. N-Y starts the season at Trimble, a Division VII state finalist in 2018, then goes to Fort Frye — a D-VI regional champ in 2018 — in week two. The other non-league bouts include Oak Hill and Berne Union, two more playoff teams from 2018.
The Buckeyes will know where they stand when Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play begins.
“It’s a measuring stick. Where we at? How do we come out of those first two weeks? Are we healthy? Did we compete? Did we win?” Richards said.
“We got four playoff teams right off the rip. That’s how we like it.”
With Wilburn, Seel and Phillips, the potential for points is high with Nelsonville-York. The Buckeyes should be a contender in the TVC Ohio this season, provided their injury luck improves once the real games start.
Nelsonville-York had a rare losing season last fall (4-6) but didn’t stand pat. Jason Andrews is the team’s new defensive coordinator, Jay Kline has joined the staff overseeing the offensive line, and Luke Richards — most recently the head coach at Federal Hocking — was brought into help with the transition to the no-huddle, read-based offense.
Noah Andrews, Ryan Richards, Tom Snyder and Noah Watkins round out the coaching staff, which will be missing Tim Watkins for the first time in generations.
“(Tim Watkins) gave 28 years to this district. Did an awesome job,” Richards said. “We thank him for his service; he was a guy that goes all the way back to Coach Boston. He’s still around, but just took a step back this year.”
With early injury issues, and a tough non-league slate of foes, the Buckeyes will have to earn everything they get in 2019. N-Y is ready for the challenge.
“We had 40 kids showing up every day during the summer. We’ve got good leadership. We’ve got good players,” Richards said. “We can make this happen.”
