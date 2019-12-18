NELSONVILLE — Keegan Wilburn has known for months where he wants the next journey of his football career to take him.
The Nelsonville-York senior was able to make it official on Wednesday.
Wilburn signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Ohio University during a ceremony inside Nelsonville-York's Ben Wagner Gymnasium.
Wilburn had family, former coaches, former players and current teammates in attendance as the Buckeyes celebrated their Division I signee.
"Having my family around was crazy," Wilburn said. "A lot of my family that I don't get to see all the time, don't get to see them every day or every week or every month for that matter. Them getting to be here to see everything, for me to be able to recognize them, that's really big for me."
Wilburn was a record-breaking offensive player at Nelsonville-York the last four seasons. Splitting time between tailback and receiver, Wilburn will travel down to Athens where his focus will be solely on running routes and catching passes.
"This is very nice," Nelsonville-York coach Rusty Richards said. "A lot of family here. Some of the former players came back that played with Keegan, his teammates, just a testament to what kind of a team player he was. It's been a fun ride."
Wilburn received an offer from Ohio University in June of 2018 ahead of his junior season. He gave a verbal commitment last spring, and signed his NLI on the first day of the Early Signing Period.
Wilburn said being committed to the Bobcats was a big load off his shoulders during his senior season. He admitted his possible college destination was something on his mind during his junior year.
"This year it was a 'go out and play' mentality and I had all my guys behind me all year," Wilburn said. "I think that kind of closed the gap too. It was a given that it was where I was going. I didn't talk about it. I just went out and played football with my guys. That's what it was."
Wilburn will major in sports management at Ohio University. He has already been taking college classes and will graduate early from Nelsonville-York. He will officially be a college student in January, and will take part in spring football practices.
Wilburn said graduating early was always the goal, regardless of where he ended up. He just needed to convince his mom, Connie Altier.
"During my junior day visit to OU, I brought it up to (assistant) coach (Tim) Albin," Wilburn said. "Coach Albin was basically saying, yeah we'd love to have them early, if they can do it. Obviously my grades check out and I had everything done, this is my second year taking college classes. I got to take care of that early. Coach Albin encouraged it. Mom bought on as soon as coach Albin showed interest in me doing it. From then on out it was smooth sailing."
Wilburn is one of 11 new players announced by the Bobcats on Wednesday. Wilburn is rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com.
Wilburn is one of the most prolific players in Nelsonville-York history. He holds nearly every receiving record, and ranks high on nearly every rushing and scoring list the Buckeyes have.
Wilburn caught 100 passes for 1,830 yards and 24 touchdowns, also adding 3,414 yards rushing on 434 carries and 44 more touchdowns. Including defense and special teams, Wilburn scored 72 touchdowns in his high school career.
"He's got the speed," Richards said. "He's got the brain, but I think the biggest thing he has is how he adjusts to the football in the air. It's something you can't coach. It's just a God-given ability. That's his biggest attribute, his ball skills."
Wilburn was part of three Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division championship teams, including sharing the top spot with Athens last fall. He was named the TVC-Ohio Offensive MVP and second team all-Ohio in Division VI for his efforts.
Wilburn was also part of four playoff victories at Nelsonville-York. One of the former players in attendance on Wednesday was Garrett Maiden, the Buckeyes' quarterback during Wilburn's sophomore season.
With Maiden throwing passes to Wilburn, the Buckeyes went 13-1, winning a regional championship in Division VI.
Maiden and Wilburn will forever be connected for what they did on a winning drive against Vinton County in week nine of that season.
The Buckeyes trailed 24-21 and had to drive 67 yards in just 32.3 seconds. Maiden completed a 28-yard pass down the sideline to Wilburn for a first-and-goal at the 10-yard line with 10.4 seconds remaining.
Two plays later, Maiden lofted a pass to the left corner of the end zone, and Wilburn caught it for a 2-yard touchdown catch on the final play of the game.
It will go down as one of the most memorable touchdowns in the storied history of Nelsonville-York, as it kept a perfect season alive and helped make the regional championship possible.
More than two years later, it was the first moment Wilburn brought up when asked about memorable games in a Buckeye uniform.
"Beating Vinton County my sophomore year was probably at the top, tied with a regional championship," he said. "Regional championship team, that whole year was very memorable."
Richards said the playoff run helped peak Ohio's interest. Wilburn had a big night against Athens at Rutter Field in week 10 that season — with Tim Albin watching from the stands — then followed it up with big performances in each round of the postseason.
"It was right after that when OU came in," Richards said. "That's when they first noticed his ball skills."
Wilburn was still appreciative of some of the struggles the last two seasons brought. After the 10-0 year, the Buckeyes slid back to 4-6 in 2018, then were 0-2 to start the 2019 year before rallying to finish 7-3.
Wilburn said the last two seasons helped teach him how to fight through adversity. The last four years weren't always a walk in the park despite his crazy offensive numbers.
"We had to learn how to bounce back from that," he said. "I had to learn how to bounce back from that, because, I hate to say it, I've not dealt with a lot of adversity yet in my life. It was nice to get checked with it before I got to college and say alright this is what it takes to be better than average."
His high school career now behind him, Wilburn is focused squarely on the future. Ohio was the only FBS Division I team to offer the Buckeye standout. Wilburn thanked the schools who didn't think he was good enough for a scholarship offer for the extra motivation. He's ready to get on campus and prove the Bobcats made the right call.
"I have nothing but gratitude toward everyone in that program, past or present," Wilburn said. "After all, they were the only FBS college to take a chance on me. So for that, I'm forever indebted. Especially to coach Albin, he noticed me first and told everyone back at Peden (Stadium), OK maybe this kid can play. It's a very big honor for me to get to play for my home town really."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.