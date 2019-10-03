NELSONVILLE — Through the first two games, Nelsonville-York was searching for an identity and looking for its first win.
After a three-game home stand, the Buckeyes are hot and their senior standout is setting records.
Keegan Wilburn is heating up as Nelsonville-York (3-2) heads into the second half of the season. Held out of the end zone against Trimble and Fort Frye, Wilburn piled up big play after big play and set three school receiving records the last three weeks.
Wilburn is the Buckeyes’ all-time leader in receiving touchdowns, receiving yardage and receptions, according to Nelsonville-York historian Nathan Dean. By any measure, he’s the top receiver to ever wear a Nelsonville-York Buckeyes’ uniform.
Not bad for a player who also topped the career 3,000-yard rushing mark during last week’s 28-7 win over Oak Hill.
“We line him up at tailback, but I think at heart and in skill set he is a receiver,” Nelsonville-York coach Rusty Richards said. “He’s a slot receiver, but it was nice that he got to do all those at home. I wasn’t even paying attention, it just worked out that way luckily. But again, it’s special that he got to do it at home.”
Wilburn’s latest record was receptions, as he now has 90 in his career. He broke the previous record of 88, set by 2000 graduate Ryan Horracks.
In the week three win over Berne Union, Wilburn set the record for receiving touchdowns. He currently has 22 receiving touchdowns, ahead of 2012 graduate Daniel Kline’s 18.
Wilburn has 1,586 career receiving yards, which broke the standard set by 2015 graduate Jeremy Warren (1,517).
On the season, Wilburn has 16 catches for 207 yards and four touchdowns. He also adds 336 yards on the ground with five more scores.
The Ohio University commit has been the king of big plays. His nine touchdowns over the last three games have covered an average of 44.1 yards. The shortest touchdown was an 18-yard run against River Valley.
As a result, Wilburn is averaging 11.8 yards every time he touches the ball through five games. That number jumps to 15.6 yards per touch over the last three wins.
“It’s pretty fascinating to watch him run it once he gets the ball in his hands,” Richards said. “The big thing with all of his touchdowns, they’ve all been 20 or 30 yards out. So that’s the thing he gives us that not everyone has, is he can break it from anywhere on the field.”
Wilburn is an athlete with a skill set few have had in the area. His 3,010 career rushing yards rank him seventh in N-Y school history. He would jump to fifth on that list with just 271 more yards.
Wilburn is up to 4,709 yards of total offense (rushing, receiving and passing) and has scored 64 career touchdowns.
It’s no coincidence that the Buckeyes’ recent winning streak coincides with Wilburn’s big-play breakout. Wilburn and Nelsonville-York will look to keep the winning ways going with a trip to Meigs High School on Friday.
While the Buckeyes have turned things around, the Marauders are still searching for answers.
Meigs enters at 1-4, and 0-2 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division after losses to Vinton County (20-0) and River Valley (41-25).
The Marauders are in a year of transition after losing three Bartrums from the program. Former head coach Mike Bartrum left to take a job with the Philadelphia Eagles. His sons — Zach Bartrum and Ty Bartrum — are also gone as Zach graduated and Ty moved with the family for his sophomore season.
Weston Baer, a receiver and defensive back, opted not to play for his senior season. The Marauders have also had injuries, as Richards noted that senior receiver Landon Acree didn’t play in the loss to River Valley.
David Tennant is in his first season as the head coach and has had to deal with the roster turnover.
“They’ve had different injuries, turnovers. When you’re watching film, they’re 1-4 but they’re better than you think they are,” Richards said.
“They lost both Bartrum boys. Weston Baer did not come out this year, probably an all-state receiver. They had four burners last year. I think they lack some of the big play explosiveness they had last year.”
The Marauders don’t have any question marks at the quarterback position, as sophomore Coulter Cleland returns after a freshman season that saw him pass for nearly 2,000 yards.
“He can make every throw,” Richards said. “I’ve seen him throw it down the middle of the field. I’ve seen him throw the spot passes, the bubbles. He’s thrown it down the sidelines.”
Consistency on offense has been an issue for the Marauders. They have been shut out twice, in losses to Gallia Academy and Vinton County, but are averaging 32.3 points in their other three games.
The Marauders have struggled on the defensive side of the football, however. They are giving up 35.8 points a night, including 66 in a loss to Warren.
The Raiders piled up 428 rushing yards in their win against the Marauders last week. Cleland finished with 356 yards passing — and 54 yards rushing — but it wasn’t enough.
“I think the biggest side they’re struggling with is the defensive side of the ball and again I noticed last week they had two freshmen out there starting,” Richards said.
Richards is 3-0 against Meigs as head coach of the Buckeyes. Wilburn has rushed for 438 yards against the Marauders in the previous two meetings.
If those trends continue, Nelsonville-York could be looking at its fourth win in a row to set up a furious finish to the season.
After Meigs, the Buckeyes have a huge home game against 4-1 Wellston, before closing the season with TVC-Ohio games against Alexander, Vinton County and Athens.
The Buckeyes have creeped back up to 11th in the Division VI, Region 21 playoff standings, with the top eight making the postseason. Goals of a league title and playoff berth are certainly both still on the table as the 2019 season enters its second half.
“It’s their Homecoming,” Richards said. “They’ve going to be amped up. They’re going to come out and play. We want to get on them early and try and put them away. Traditionally, there’s been some dog fights down there in the past because they’re usually good and we are too. We want to jump on them, get 2-0 in the league before we come back home. The old cliche, we have to take them one game at a time and hope we all stay healthy.”
