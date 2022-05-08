Wildcats claim titles in TVC-Hocking track and field From staff reports May 8, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Waterford won a pair of track and field titles on Thursday. The Wildcats were the top team in both the girls' and boys' standings in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division track and field meet, held at Athens High School's Joe Burrow Stadium. Waterford won the girls' competition with 153 points, ahead of second-place Southern's 95 points. Federal Hocking was third with 85 points. Waterford's boys won with 164 points, with Trimble finishing second with 97 points. Belpre was third with 88 points. Eastern's Erica Durst was the star of the night, however. She claimed individual titles in the 100, 200 and 400 meter sprints. Durst, a junior, set a TVC record in the 400 meters with a time of 59.37. Durst won the 100 meters at 13.34 seconds — ahead of Trimble's Laikyn Imler (13.51) — and the 200 meters in 27.81 seconds. Imler was able to claim an individual sprint title in the 100-meter hurdles. She won with a time of 16.59 seconds. Imler's teammate, Abby Weber, was the 1600 champion. The freshman won with a time of 6:02.58, just ahead of Federal Hocking freshman Piper Biesinger (6:05.34). Federal Hocking's 4x800 relay team started the day with a victory. Rosemary Stephens, Ava Tolson, Biesinger and Sage Helon won with a time of 11:15.17. Stephens also won the 3200 meter run at 13:25.80. Federal Hocking's Stella Gilcher won the pole vault competition, clearing the bar at 8-feet. Trimble piled up points in sprint competitions on the boys' side. Sophomore Beau Burba emerged a winner in both the 100 and 200 meters. Burba won a photo-finish at the line in the 100 meters against Waterford's Holden Dailey. Burba won with an official time of 11.822, with Dailey measuring out to 11.829. The two had a rematch in the 200 meter final. Burba won with a time of 23.87, with Dailey taking second at 24.10 seconds. Trimble's Blake Stanley won the 300 meter hurdles at 46.78 seconds. The Tomcats also won the 4x200 meter relay, as Brandon Burdette, Tyler Hill, Burba and Blake Guffey posted a time of 1:40.78. Federal Hocking's Evan McPherson also broke a school record in the 1600 with a time of 4:33.37. McPherson broke a 49-year old record held by Ron Dunfee. McPherson was third overall, behind Belpre's Blake Rodgers (4:30.11) and Eastern's Brayden Obrien (4:32.59). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Recipe Videos × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes
