The Waterford Wildcats were able to increase their lead in the Tri-Valley Conference girls' golf race.
Waterford won on Monday with a team score of 187, edging Athens (195) by eight strokes.
The victory allowed the Wildcats to improve to 51-6 in the TVC, with Athens standing at 47-10.
Athens and Waterford combined to have seven individuals in the top 10.
Athens' Lisa Liu and Waterford's Leah Ryan tied for medalist honors, each posting a score of 41.
Vinton County's Olivia Schroeder was third with a 46, while Federal Hocking's Addison Jackson and Waterford's Parker Powers and Kari Carney all tied for fourth with 47s.
Athens' Grace Corrigan followed with a seventh-place finish with a score of 49.
Alexander's Elyse Atha was eighth with a 50, followed by Federal Hocking's Makyla Walker. She was ninth with a 51.
Athens' Regan Bobo, Waterford's Madison Hiener and River Valley's Sophia Gee all tied for 10th with scores of 52.
Federal Hocking was third overall with a team score of 215, as the Lancers are 42-14 and in third place overall.
Vinton County (27-29) was fourth with a team score of 218. Alexander (22-34) was fifth at 220, while Wellston (34-22) was sixth at 228.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.