GLOUSTER — The Waterford Wildcats look like they might be poised for another late-season run.
"It's tournament time," Waterford coach Jerry Close said. "We're trying to get ready to take that next step."
The Wildcats were impressive on Monday, winning a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division showdown at Trimble's William White Gymnasium, 59-37.
Trimble suffered its first league defeat of the season, as Waterford forced a tie atop the TVC-Hocking standings.
Trimble (16-2 overall) and Waterford (15-3) are both 9-1 in the TVC-Hocking.
The Tomcats won at Waterford, 56-47, on Dec. 23, but the Wildcats returned the favor on Trimble's home court.
"The kids knew what was at stake tonight," Close said. "They came out ready to play."
The Wildcats essentially won the game in the opening minutes. They led 12-1 after Laykyn Jones' 3-pointer, stretching that advantage to 22-6 after Madi Hiener's basket late in the opening quarter.
"We were ready to play," Close said. "First game when we played them, we just came out flat. It was my fault. I just didn't have them ready to play. I think sometimes you expect to win, but weren't ready to play."
While Close took the blame for the December loss, Trimble coach Joe Richards did the same for Monday's rematch.
The Tomcats honored their eight seniors before the game, but were never able to recover from the Monday's early deficit.
"We just weren't ready to play tonight," Richards said. "From start to finish, they played well. Us not paying well helped that and they wanted it more than us. Going to try and figure out why, but I'll take full responsibility for it."
Waterford's senior guard combo of Cara Taylor and Mackenzie Suprano — a pair of career 1,000 point scorers — took control of the game.
Taylor had 17 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Suprano added 15 points, seven rebounds, four steals and four assists.
The two combined to make 12 of 19 shots from the field.
"They fly around for 32 minutes all the time," Richards said. "Offensively, defensively, if that ball is on the ground, they're getting it."
Taylor and Suprano spearheaded the Wildcats' defense, as the two combined for seven first-half steals. Waterford finished with 13 steals overall, many leading to transition opportunities.
The Tomcats were held to 13 of 32 shooting, and had only 13 rebounds in the game to go with 17 turnovers. They were never able to find a run to get back in the game.
"They have a lot of nice players, a lot of weapons," Close said. "We thought if we could just keep enough pressure on them, they couldn't go where they wanted to go. I don't think they got to run maybe two set plays all night. That was our goal, just to keep them off balanced."
Waterford was efficient offensively, making 22 of 37 shot attempts.
The Tomcats scored the first basket of the third quarter to trail 37-24, but Jones made two more 3-pointers for a 43-25 advantage with 4:44 to play in the third quarter.
"There might have been a couple shots tonight that we took that I would have liked to have back," Close said. "Other than that, we found the open person. It was just a great team effort by everybody tonight."
Emily Young led Trimble with 11 points, with Laikyn Imler added seven points and two assists. Briana Orsborne and Jaylee Orsborne each scored six points, with Jayne Six tallying six points.
The Tomcats and Wildcats are in a dead heat with two league games remaining. Waterford hosts Federal Hocking on Saturday and travels to Eastern on Monday.
The Tomcats travel to South Gallia on Thursday, and still have a home game with Eastern to reschedule.
"We've got to fix it," Richards said. "We've got to go down there (to South Gallia). A league title, that's No. 1 on our board for expectations. We've got to get two wins if we want to share it. We didn't want to share it, but it's what we have to do now."
Trimble won the outright TVC-Hocking title in 2020, ending a run of five straight league crowns for Waterford. The two rivals shared the top spot last year and are in line to do the same thing again in 2022.
The two teams could meet again down the line. Trimble is the No. 1 seed in the Division IV brackets, with Waterford coming in at No. 2. Close said the competition with the Tomcats and their talented senior class has been fun.
"This is what you live to play for," he said. "We want every game to be like this. It makes everybody better, gets you ready for the tournament. I enjoy the league being better. They have to go to South Gallia. South Gallia battled us twice. It will be interesting to see what happens on Thursday."
Waterford 59, Trimble 37
Waterford;22;15;10;12;—;59
Trimble;8;14;6;9;—;37
WATERFORD 59 (15-3, 9-1 TVC-Hocking)
Cara Taylor 6 5-5 17, Lilly Franchino 1 0-0 2, Mackeznie Suprano 6 3-5 15, Laykyn Jones 3 2-2 11, Avery Wagner 0 0-0 0, Kendall Sury 4 1-4 9, Madi Hiener 2 0-0 5, Sydnee Cline 0 0-0 0, Kari Carney 0 0-0 0, Leah Ryan 0 0-0 0, Avery Smithberger 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 22 11-16 59; 3-point field goals: 4 (Jones 3, Hiener 1)
TRIMBLE 37 (16-2, 9-1 TVC-Hocking)
Jaylee Orsborne 2 1-2 6, Laikyn Imler 1 5-10 7, Briana Orsborne 2 1-2 6, Emily Young 5 0-0 11, Jayne Six 2 1-2 5, Lydia Beha 1 0-0 2, Emily Calentine 0 0-0 0, Sophia Ives 0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Hardy 0 0-0 0, Madaline Yuska 0 0-0 0, Katelyn Coey 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 13 8-16 37; 3-point field goals: 3 (Jaylee Orsborne, Briana Orsborne, Young 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Waterford 22-37 (.595), 3-point field goals 4-7 (.571), Trimble 13-32 (.406), 3-point field goals 3-7 (.429); Free throws — Waterford 11-16 (.688), Trimble 8-16 (.500); Rebounds — Waterford 28 (Suprano 7), Trimble 13 (Jaylee Orsborne, Briana Orsborne, Six 3 apiece); Assists — Waterford 14 (Taylor, Suprano 4 apiece), Trimble 4 (Imler 2); Blocks — Waterford 2 (Wagner 2), Trimble 5 (Jaylee Orsborne 3); Turnovers — Waterford 18, Trimble 17; Steals — Waterford 13 (Suprano 4), Trimble 8 (Young 3); Teams fouls — Waterford 13, Trimble 17; JV game — Trimble 25, Waterford 23.
