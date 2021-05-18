WATERFORD — The Waterford Wildcats scored a walk-off win, 7-6, over the Alexander Spartans on Monday.
Alexander trailed 3-0 before scoring once in the fourth, then three times in the fifth to go ahead 4-3.
Waterford answered with three in the fifth to go ahead 6-4, but Alexander scored twice in the sixth to tie the game.
The Wildcats pushed a run across in the seventh for the 7-6 victory.
Alexander (6-15) had 13 hits, as Jacob Phillips was 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI.
Preston Truax, Jace Ervin, Cam Bayha and Jeremiah Clark each had two hits apiece.
Truax scored to runs, while Ervin drove in two runs. Bayha scored a run and drove another home. Clark added an RBI.
Drew Harris hit a double, also collecting an RBI. Jordan Schultz was 1 for 2 with a run scored.
Dylan Phillips started and pitched three innings for Alexander, giving up three runs on six hits and two strikeouts.
Jackson Jordan pitched two innings in relief, giving up three runs on one hit, three walks and two strikeouts.
Stanley Viny worked the final 1 1-3 innings, giving up an unearned run on one hit.
